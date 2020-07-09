THURSDAY - 9
ART
QUILT ALASKA, presented by Fairbanks Arts Association and the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild, on display at Bear Gallery through end of July. In addition to quilts and quilted garments, there will be live quilting demonstrations to create quilts that are donated to the Red Cross and other community service organizations. The gallery show opened July 2. 590-5098
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Marc Brown & The Blues Crew.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FRIDAY - 10
CULINARY
NORTH POLE, food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., North Pole Worship Center, 3340 Badger Road, the fourth annual event, with 10 different trucks each day, 10% of every purchase supports World’s Biggest Backpack.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
ARCTIC ENTRY, on stage at Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
ALASKA / ANGLER 2020 TOUR, hosted by Alaska Redd, show starts at 8 p.m. as part of an all-day celebration, Alaskan Blooms, 2443 Arvilla, ages 21 and older. Join the cast of the 2020 Alaska / Angler Hip Hop Dip Netting Tour in Fairbanks with live performances from some of Alaska’s top tier emcees.
SATURDAY - 11
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m., outside Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St., in the parking lot. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs if possible. Today’s book, “Barracoon” by Nora Neale Hurston. For more information about the LWVTV book group contact Donna at 479-5265 or Joan at 479-6224.
CULINARY
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
ALASKA / ANGLER 2020 TOUR, hosted by Alaska Redd and International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., ages 21 and older. Join the cast of the 2020 Alaska / Angler Hip Hop Dip Netting Tour in Fairbanks with live performances from some of Alaska’s top tier emcees as well as all your favorite hits being played by one of Fairbanks hottest DJs. Giveaways and drink special through the night.
BENEFIELD BLUES BAND, on stage at Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
SPECIAL EVENT
ALASKA YOGA FESTIVAL, noon to 9 p.m., Ester Community Park, with social distancing and health mandates in place. Ticket info and complete schedule online at www.akyogafest.com.
SUNDAY - 12
SPECIAL EVENT
PEDRO MONUMENT RE-DEDICATION, the 73rd annual ceremony, 3 p.m., at the Pedro Monument wayside on the Steese Highway. Curt Freeman, guest speaker will talk about Felix Pedro. Hosted by Pioneers of Alaska. Free, open to public.
MONDAY - 13
LECTURE
DOWN MEMORY LANE, talks with emeriti faculty of the University of Alaska Fairbanks sharing their tales and stories of UAF, hosted by Robert Hannon, available online at www.uaf.edu/summer/events. Today’s talk: Ron Gatterdamn, professor of computer science and mathematics, 1982-2003.
TUESDAY - 14
LECTURE
HEALTHY LIVING LECTURE, presented by UAF Summer Sessions program, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4. Today’s topic: “Use, Abuse, Disorder: Describing Substance Use Disorder, Part II” with Dr. Peter Dillon Jr.
WEDNESDAY - 15
LECTURE
DISCOVER ALASKA, the lecture series, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more information. Tonight’s talk: “Climate Change Impacts on Permafrost and Alaska DOT & PF Infrastructure,” with Jeff Currey, northern region materials engineer with Alaska DOT.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older.
THURSDAY - 16
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Fireweed Fiddle.
FRIDAY - 17
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 18
SUNDAY - 19
MONDAY - 20
LECTURE
DOWN MEMORY LANE, talks with emeriti faculty of the University of Alaska Fairbanks sharing their tales and stories of UAF, hosted by Robert Hannon, available online at www.uaf.edu/summer/events. Today’s talk and guest TBA.
TUESDAY - 21
WEDNESDAY - 22
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older.
THURSDAY - 23
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: TBA.
FRIDAY - 24
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 25
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
UNITY FEST, 1-8 p.m., Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, with live music performances, food trucks, kids activities by Alaska Jump N’ Party, vendors, $5 per person, $10 per single family.
SUNDAY - 26
MONDAY - 27
LECTURE
DOWN MEMORY LANE, talks with emeriti faculty of the University of Alaska Fairbanks sharing their tales and stories of UAF, hosted by Robert Hannon, available online at www.uaf.edu/summer/events. Today’s talk and guest TBA.
TUESDAY - 28
WEDNESDAY - 29
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older.
THURSDAY - 30
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: TBA.
FRIDAY - 31
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
