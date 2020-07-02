THURSDAY - 2
ART
QUILT ALASKA, presented by Fairbanks Arts Association and the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild, on display at Bear Gallery through July. In addition to quilts and quilted garments, there will be live quilting demonstrations to create quilts that are donated to the Red Cross and other community service organizations. The gallery show will open July 2. 590-5098
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FRIDAY - 3
FIRST FRIDAY
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
WORKS BY MATT MOBERLY, the show “Light From Within,” on display at Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., upstairs in the Co-op Plaza, reception 5-8 p.m. This is a continuation of the show that started in June and will run through the end of July with new pieces added.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 4
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
INDEPENDENCE DAY, with DJ Manny, playing Latin music all night, hosted by DJ Manny and International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 10 p.m., $5 cover, ages 21 and older.
SUNDAY - 5
MONDAY - 6
TUESDAY - 7
WEDNESDAY - 8
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 9
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Marc Brown & The Blues Crew.
FRIDAY - 10
CULINARY
NORTH POLE, food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., North Pole Worship Center, 3340 Badger Road, the fourth annual event, with 10 different trucks each day, 10% of every purchase supports World’s Biggest Backpack.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 11
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m., outside Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St., in the parking lot. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs if possible. Today’s book, “Barracoon” by Nora Neale Hurston. For more information about the LWVTV book group contact Donna at 479-5265 or Joan at 479-6224.
CULINARY
NORTH POLE, food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., North Pole Worship Center, 3340 Badger Road, the fourth annual event, with 10 different trucks each day, 10% of every purchase supports World’s Biggest Backpack.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
ALASKA ANGLER 2020 TOUR, hosted by Alaska Redd and International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., ages 21 and older. Join the cast of the 2020 Alaska Angler Tour in Fairbanks with live performances from some of Alaska’s top tier emcees as well as all your favorite hits being played by one of Fairbanks hottest DJs. Giveaways and drink special through the night.
SUNDAY - 12
MONDAY - 13
TUESDAY - 14
WEDNESDAY - 15
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 16
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: TBA.
FRIDAY - 17
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 18
SUNDAY - 19