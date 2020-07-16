THURSDAY - 16
ART
QUILT ALASKA, presented by Fairbanks Arts Association and the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild, on display at Bear Gallery through end of July. In addition to quilts and quilted garments, there will be live quilting demonstrations to create quilts that are donated to the Red Cross and other community service organizations. The gallery show opened July 2. 590-5098
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Fireweed Fiddle.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 17
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
ITINERARY PARTY, hosted by Tony Taylor, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N Turner St., $5 cover, ages 21 and older, with a hookah bar in the beer garden and food trucks available, music by DJ Polo Polo Polo and DJ Primo.
DJ HOLLY, spinning and mixing at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 18
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WAMPUS CATS, performing at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight.
GOLDEN DAYS RODEO, and music fest, part of Golden Days 2020, with William Michael Morgan performing in concert, gates open at 3 p.m. for starting time at 5 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds 1800 College Road. See www.fairbankschamber.org or www.rodeoalaska.com for ticketing info.
GRAND PARADE, part of Golden Days 2020, a reverse parade in which attendees will drive their cars past parked parade floats, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, see www.fairbankschamber.org for route and more info.
STREET FAIR, part of Golden Days 2020, visit vendors and booths across the city at different locations, 10 a.m. to 7p.m., see www.fairbankschamber.org for route and more info.
DJ HOLLY, spinning and mixing at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older.
SPECIAL EVENT
MOTORCYCLE TOY RUN, the first annual hosted by ABATE North Star, starting at the Harley Outpost, 1450 Karen Way, at 11 a.m., kickstands up at noon, $10 donation or a new toy, all toys go to children in the local community. 328-8924
SUNDAY - 19
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
RUBBER DUCKIE RACE, part of Golden Days 2020, 10 a.m., watch online as 8,000 rubber ducks will race down the Chena River from the Wendell Street Bridge to the finish line at the Cushman Street Bridge. More info and online link at www.fairbankschamber.org.
GOLDEN DAYS RODEO, part of Golden Days 2020, gates open at noon with RAM Championship Rodeo starting time at 2 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds 1800 College Road. See www.fairbankschamber.org or www.rodeoalaska.com for ticketing and more info.
MONDAY - 20
TUESDAY - 21
LECTURE
HEALTHY LIVING LECTURE, presented by UAF Summer Sessions program, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4. Today’s topic: “Determining Coronary Heart Disease Risk” with Romel Wren, cardiologist at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
WEDNESDAY - 22
LECTURE
DISCOVER ALASKA, the lecture series, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more information. Tonight’s talk: “Invasive Weeds in Interior Alaska” with Aditi Shenoy, invasive weeds specialist at Fairbanks Soil & Water Conservation District.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 23
ART
QUILT ALASKA, presented by Fairbanks Arts Association and the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild, on display at Bear Gallery through end of July. In addition to quilts and quilted garments, there will be live quilting demonstrations to create quilts that are donated to the Red Cross and other community service organizations. The gallery show opened July 2. 590-5098
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Kinky Slinky
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FRIDAY - 24
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
THE AVERY WOLVES, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
SATURDAY - 25
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
UNITY FEST, 1-8 p.m., Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, with live music performances, food trucks, kids activities by Alaska Jump N’ Party, vendors, $5 per person, $10 per single family.
LEAPS AND BOUNDS, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
THE WAMPUS CATS, performing at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight.
SUNDAY - 26
MONDAY - 27
TUESDAY - 28
WEDNESDAY - 29
LECTURE
DISCOVER ALASKA, the lecture series, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more information. Tonight’s talk: “Alaska’s Mineral Industry: A 2020 Perspective” with Curt Freeman, former president of Avalon Development Corporation.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 30
ART
QUILT ALASKA, presented by Fairbanks Arts Association and the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild, on display at Bear Gallery through end of July. In addition to quilts and quilted garments, there will be live quilting demonstrations to create quilts that are donated to the Red Cross and other community service organizations. The gallery show opened July 2. 590-5098
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Emily Anderson and Ryan Bowers.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 31
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 1
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
RAP THE CITY, hosted by International Hotel and Bar and Tony Taylor, International Hotel and Bar, 122 N Turner St., doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., $10 cover, ages 21 and older, FYI explicit lyrics, a night showcasing the hottest artists in the city with both veterans and rookies on stage, including Alaska’s rookie of the year performing, Alaska’s duo of the year performing, Alaska’s female RnB artist of the year runner up performing, and Alaska’s male artist of the year runner up performing.
THE WAMPUS CATS, performing at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight.
SUNDAY - 2