THURSDAY - 7
ART
“DARKNESS AND LIGHT,” a show by Kes Woodward, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., hanging through Jan. 30.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 8
ART
“INTO THE NEW,” the January photo exhibit, hanging at Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery, 551 Second Ave., opening reception 5-8 p.m.
SATURDAY - 9
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom, discussing Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility.” For a link to the discussion, contact Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 10
MONDAY - 11
TUESDAY - 12
WEDNESDAY - 13
THURSDAY - 14
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY - 15
FAMILY
VIRTUAL EARLY EXPLORERS, studying carving, at the University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum. Activities will be posted online starting on Jan. 15 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and younger (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505 for more.
SATURDAY - 16
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SUNDAY - 17