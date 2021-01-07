THURSDAY - 7

ART

“DARKNESS AND LIGHT,” a show by Kes Woodward, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., hanging through Jan. 30.

MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE

FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.

 

FRIDAY - 8

ART

“INTO THE NEW,” the January photo exhibit, hanging at Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery, 551 Second Ave., opening reception 5-8 p.m. 

 

SATURDAY - 9

BOOKS

BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom, discussing Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility.” For a link to the discussion, contact Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com

MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE

THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666

 

SUNDAY - 10

 

MONDAY - 11

 

TUESDAY - 12

 

WEDNESDAY - 13

 

THURSDAY - 14

ART

“DARKNESS AND LIGHT,” a show by Kes Woodward, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., hanging through Jan. 30. 

MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE

FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.

 

FRIDAY - 15

FAMILY

VIRTUAL EARLY EXPLORERS, studying carving, at the University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum. Activities will be posted online starting on Jan. 15 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and younger (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505 for more. 

 

SATURDAY - 16

MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE

THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666

 

SUNDAY - 17