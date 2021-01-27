THURSDAY - 28
ART
HINDSIGHT: 2020, the sixth annual Nuggets cartoon retrospective with cartoonist Jamie Smith, on display at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, through Jan. 30. Tasting room hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Private showings with the artist are available via reservation by emailing jamienuggets@gmail.com.
“DARKNESS AND LIGHT,” a show by Kes Woodward, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., hanging through Jan. 30.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 29
SATURDAY - 30
FAMILY
VIRTUAL JUNIOR CURATORS, studying carving, at the University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum, $5 members, $10 nonmembers. Children 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. A UAMN educator will guide registered participants through an activity and share information via Zoom from 2-3 pm. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be freely available online on the event date. 474-7505 for more info.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SPECIAL EVENT
AN EVENING WITH MARTHA BARNETTE, 7-8 p.m., via Zoom, hosted by KUAC FM 89.9, $50. KUAC is hosting a virtual visit with Barnette, co-host of “A Way With Words,” with guest host John Perreault interviewing Barnette about fun and fascinating words and their meanings. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/MarthaBarnette2021.
ELEVATE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Journey Christian Church, 1201 Hoselton Road, free annual leadership conference featuring leaders from across the state of Alaska. An RSVP is only required if you would like to reserve lunch. Contact Derek Dickinson at derekdickinson@journeyalaska.org or 460-9290 for more.
SUNDAY - 31
MONDAY - 1
TUESDAY - 2
WEDNESDAY - 3
THURSDAY - 4
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY - 5
FIRST FRIDAY
FIRST FRIDAY, AT BLACK SPRUCE BREWING COMPANY, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, 3-8 p.m., featuring works by local photographer Josh Turnbow, on display through February. Please wear a mask when visiting the taproom, complementary masks are available should you forget yours. Maximum four individuals per table indoors, ages 21 and older. 328-0448
FIRST FRIDAY, WITH SAM MILLER, works on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St. Unit F, 3-8 p.m. Miller is a local artist who was born and raised in Fairbanks. She started painting at a young age and enjoys working with a variety of mediums. Under 21 welcome with a parent or a guardian, please wear a mask and social distance in the tasting room. The show will hang all month.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with hosts Alexis Rojas and Tony Taylor, contact Rojas on Facebook to reserve a spot in advance, ages 21 and older. Sign-ups start at 9 p.m., performances start at 10 p.m. Each artist will get 10 minutes to display their talent, all genres welcome, one artist will win $100 based on the execution of their performance and crowd response. Must be present to win, the host will make the final decision. Sponsored By Green Life.
SATURDAY - 6
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 7