THURSDAY - 21
ART
HINDSIGHT: 2020, the sixth annual Nuggets cartoon retrospective with cartoonist Jamie Smith, on display at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, through Jan. 30. Tasting room hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Private showings with the artist are available via reservation by emailing jamienuggets@gmail.com.
“DARKNESS AND LIGHT,” a show by Kes Woodward, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., hanging through Jan. 30.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 22
CULINARY
FAIRBANKS VETERAN CENTER, hosting a veteran appreciation pizza luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Fairbanks Veteran Center, 540 Fourth Ave., Suite 100. This will be a carry-out container event, and VA COVID-19 safety policies will be followed. Free, family friendly. Email Bradford Bunnell, outreach coordinator, at Bradford.bunnell@va.gov or call 456-4238 for more.
SATURDAY - 23
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
NEW YEAR, WHO DIS, a performance by Klondike Drag, 7 p.m., on Twitch and Facebook, free but tipping performers is appreciated, see www.facebook.com/klondikedrag for more.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 24
MONDAY - 25
TUESDAY - 26
WEDNESDAY - 27
THURSDAY - 28
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY - 29
SATURDAY - 30
FAMILY
VIRTUAL JUNIOR CURATORS, studying carving, at the University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum, $5 members, $10 nonmembers. Children 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. A UAMN educator will guide registered participants through an activity and share information via Zoom from 2-3 pm. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be freely available online on the event date. 474-7505 for more info.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
AN EVENING WITH MARTHA BARNETTE, 7-8 p.m., via Zoom, hosted by KUAC FM 89.9, $50. KUAC is hosting a virtual visit with Barnette, co-host of “A Way With Words,” with guest host John Perreault interviewing Barnette about fun and fascinating words and their meanings. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/MarthaBarnette2021.
NATURE
SPECIAL EVENT
ELEVATE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Journey Christian Church, 1201 Hoselton Road, free annual leadership conference featuring leaders from across the state of Alaska. An RSVP is only required if you would like to reserve lunch. Contact Derek Dickinson at derekdickinson@journeyalaska.org or 460-9290 for more.
SUNDAY - 31