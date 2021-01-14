THURSDAY - 14
ART
HINDSIGHT: 2020, the sixth annual Nuggets cartoon retrospective with cartoonist Jamie Smith, on display at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, through Jan. 30. Tasting room hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Private showings with the artist are available via reservation by emailing jamienuggets@gmail.com.
“DARKNESS AND LIGHT,” a show by Kes Woodward, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., hanging through Jan. 30.
CULINARY
FOURTH ANNIVERSARY, celebrating Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, 4-8 p.m., ages 21 and older, featuring a birthday cocktail special, snacks and desserts. 750-1283 or www.hoarfrost.vodka for more.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
HAPPY HOUR, music with Ryan Bowers, hosted by Fairbanks Folk Fest and Ryan Bowers, 5:30-6:30 p.m., live online via www.facebook.com/fairbanksfolkfest. Free, open to public.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 15
CULINARY
FAMILY
VIRTUAL EARLY EXPLORERS, studying carving, at the University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum. Activities will be posted online starting on Jan. 15 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and younger (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505 for more.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
DJ MANNY, spinning hot Latin hits and music, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, $5 cover, ages 21 and older.
SATURDAY - 16
CULINARY
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 17
MONDAY - 18
TUESDAY - 19
WEDNESDAY - 20
THURSDAY - 21
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY - 22
CULINARY
FAIRBANKS VETERAN CENTER, hosting a veteran appreciation pizza luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Fairbanks Veteran Center, 540 Fourth Ave., Suite 100. This will be a carry-out container event, and VA COVID-19 safety policies will be followed. Free, family friendly. Email Bradford Bunnell, outreach coordinator, at Bradford.bunnell@va.gov or call 456-4238 for more.
SATURDAY - 23
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
NEW YEAR, WHO DIS, a performance by Klondike Drag, 7 p.m., on Twitch and Facebook, free but tipping performers is appreciated, see www.facebook.com/klondikedrag for more.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 24