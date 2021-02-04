Thursday - 4
film
Backcountry Film Festival, available to view online through Feb. 23, tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/3pL5XS1, sponsored by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks. The festival consists of a series of short films celebrating human-powered backcountry activities. The selected films run the gamut from fun to serious, shorter to longer. Most have a skiing theme, but there are some environmental and other themes as well.
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 5
First Friday
First Friday, at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, 3-8 p.m., featuring works by local photographer Josh Turnbow, on display through February. Please wear a mask when visiting the taproom, complementary masks are available should you forget yours. Maximum four individuals per table indoors, ages 21 and older. 328-0448
First Friday, with Sam Miller, works on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St. Unit F, 3-8 p.m. Miller is a local artist who was born and raised in Fairbanks. She started painting at a young age and enjoys working with a variety of mediums. Under 21 welcome with a parent or a guardian, please wear a mask and social distance in the tasting room. The show will hang all month.
February Exhibitions, opening at Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, “The Sound of Wind and Grass: Images from Ugashik, AK” by photographer John Hagen and “OMGoddess!” by Olena Ellis. On display through Feb. 26, gallery includes a 10-person limit and requires you wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“Better Late Than Never,” paintings by Ann Tremarello, on display at Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., upstairs in the Co-op Plaza. Opening reception 5-8 p.m., artwork will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday throughout February.
“Shadows and Silhouettes,” on display at Two Street Gallery, 535 Second Ave., reception 5-8 p.m., featuring works by Carrie Aronson. 329-9182
Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery, presenting “Emerging from the Dark,” the February First Friday Exhibit, on display at the gallery at 551 Second Ave., reception 5-8 p.m.
music/nightlife
Open Mic Night, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with hosts Alexis Rojas and Tony Taylor, contact Rojas on Facebook to reserve a spot in advance, ages 21 and older. Sign-ups start at 9 p.m., performances start at 10 p.m. Each artist will get 10 minutes to display their talent, all genres welcome, one artist will win $100 based on the execution of their performance and crowd response. Must be present to win, the host will make the final decision. Sponsored By Green Life.
Saturday - 6
art
Alaska Railroad, 2021 print/poster signing, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Alaska Railroad Fairbanks Railroad Depot, 1031 Alaska Railroad Depot Road. See the Alaska Railroad’s new 2021 annual art print/poster at a sale-and-signing event featuring Alaska artist Debra Dubac who will be on-hand to sign the prints and posters, with mask and social distancing precautions in place. Entitled “Soar More,” the acrylic painting depicts a profile of an iconic Alaska Railroad locomotive, No. 4321, escorted by an American bald eagle flying prominently overhead. 265-2671
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 7
Monday - 8
Tuesday - 9
lecture
Science For Alaska, lecture series, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom or the UAF Geophysical Institute Facebook page, call 474-7787 for more info, RSVP to watch on Zoom at bit.ly/3iMGjd4. Free, family friendly, open to the public. Today’s topic: “Beyond the Lights: Measuring the Magnetic Aurora” by Carl Tape and Don Hampton.
Wednesday - 10
Thursday - 11
film
music/nightlife
Friday - 12
family
Virtual Early Explorers, exploring colors, for your toddler or preschooler, activities will be posted online starting today and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and younger (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. See http://www.uaf.edu/museum for more.
Saturday - 13
music/nightlife
Galentine’s Day Party, aka ladies night, International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., with live music and DJ starting at 10 p.m., no cover for ladies all night, ages 21 and older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
nature
Outdoor Curling, hosted by Fairbanks Curling Club at Ester Community Park, 3566 Old Nenana Highway, tickets available at bit.ly/3rdtH1v and more info online at fb.me/e/1YaGnrTia.
Sunday - 14