The Fairbanks Arts Association in the Bear Gallery is presenting two artists for February, Olena Ellis and John Hagen. See here are works from Ellis’ series, “OMGoddess,” which was created in response to 2020 as society was pushed into the uncomfortable and uncharted territory between politics, pandemic, loss and isolation. John Hagen is an Unungan (Aleut) and Iñupiaq photographer whose body of work was created in the village of Ugashik in Western Alaska, in Bristol Bay, the land of his ancestors. The exhibitions are on view in the gallery through Feb. 26. For more information about the artists and their works, visit fairbanksarts.org. For more First Friday listings, see the What’s Happening calendar of events.