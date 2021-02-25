Thursday - 25
lecture
Racial Justice, a panel discussion on racial justice in Interior Alaska, 7-9 p.m., free, open to public, to register for this event, go to bit.ly/naacp-racialjustice-feb25. Contact Jo Malbert Narvaez at FairbanksNAACP@gmail.com or 474-6369 for more info.
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
stage
Bard-a-Zoom-a-Thon, the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater’s annual Bard-a-thon, a reading of Shakespeare’s works, online this year via Zoom, 6-10 p.m., see bit.ly/3bzp2AQ for registration info and reading schedule.
Friday - 26
lecture
Community Talk, “Climate, Care, and Community: Black Talk, Cultivating Black Leadership in Alaska,” 1-2 p.m., online at us02web.zoom.us, hosted by The Alaska Center, UAF Nanook Diversity and Action Center and NAACP of Fairbanks, free, open to public.
music/nightlife
Go Red, the 2001 Fairbanks Go Red for Women Digital Experience, noon to 1 p.m., via Zoom, with keynote speaker Kathryn Childers, register online at bit.ly/3aMIICa.
stage
Bard-a-Zoom-a-Thon, the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater’s annual Bard-a-thon, a reading of Shakespeare’s works, online this year via Zoom, 6-10 p.m., see bit.ly/3bzp2AQ for registration info and reading schedule.
Saturday - 27
family
Virtual Family Day, exploring colors, designed to do at home for all ages. Hands-on activities and videos will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays. 474-7505
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
stage
Bard-a-Zoom-a-Thon, the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater’s annual Bard-a-thon, a reading of Shakespeare’s works, online this year via Zoom, 6-10 p.m., see bit.ly/3bzp2AQ for registration info and reading schedule.
Sunday - 28
music/nightlife
Symphony Performance, livestreamed on the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra website, fairbankssymphony.org, 4 p.m., with works by Bartok, Mahler, and Schedrin/Bizet.
stage
Bard-a-Zoom-a-Thon, the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater’s annual Bard-a-thon, a reading of Shakespeare’s works, online this year via Zoom, 6-10 p.m., see bit.ly/3bzp2AQ for registration info and reading schedule.
Monday - 1
Tuesday - 2
culinary
Beer Tasting, at Lavelle’s Bistro, 575 First Ave., 7 p.m., limited to 24 guests, featuring eight beers from across the globe, email hello@lavellesbistro.com or call 450-0555 during business hours with questions or for reservations. Masks are required to be worn from the entrance of the Springhill Suites until you are at your table.
lecture
Science For Alaska, lecture series, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom or the UAF Geophysical Institute Facebook page, call 474-7787 for more info, RSVP to watch on Zoom at bit.ly/3iMGjd4. Free, family friendly, open to the public. Today’s topic: “Whale Watchers: Novel Uses for Unmanned Aircraft,” the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration team, UAF
Wednesday - 3
Thursday - 4
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 5
music/nightlife
Open Mic Night, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with hosts Alexis Rojas and Tony Taylor, contact Rojas on Facebook to reserve a spot in advance, ages 21 and older. Sign-ups start at 9 p.m., performances start at 10 p.m. Each artist will get 10 minutes to display their talent, all genres welcome, one artist will win $100 based on the execution of their performance and crowd response. Must be present to win, the host will make the final decision. Sponsored By Green Life.
Saturday - 6
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 7