Thursday - 18
film
Backcountry Film Festival, available to view online through Feb. 23, tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/3pL5XS1, sponsored by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks. The festival consists of a series of short films celebrating human-powered backcountry activities. The selected films run the gamut from fun to serious, shorter to longer. Most have a skiing theme, but there are some environmental and other themes as well.
Film Screening, “Free Men,” 4:45- 8 p.m., via Eventbrite and Zoom, free but donations suggested. The documentary tells the story the life of Kenneth Reams, who has spent his entire adult life in solitary confinement on death row. Proceeds will be split between the three sponsors, the Alaska Peace Center, NAACP Greater Fairbanks Branch and Who Decides, Inc. See bit.ly/2Ou5beJ for tickets and more information.
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 19
Saturday - 20
family
Virtual Junior Creators, exploring colors, 3-4 p.m., hands-on activities to discover how colors form, what causes the colorful lights of the aurora, and how scientists use color to understand the world around us. Children 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. A UAMN educator will guide registered participants through an activity and share information via Zoom. Cost: $10 for non-members, $5 for UAMN members. Visit bit.ly/uamnhandson for more. 474-7505
Membership Meeting, of the Greater Fairbanks Branch, 11:30 a.m., visitors are welcome, with guest Dr. Mark Simon of the emergency department of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital speaking on the COVID-19 vaccine and answering questions about the disease. Email FairbanksNAACP@gmail.com for online access to the meeting, which is being held virtually.
music/nightlife
Drive-up Stand-up, a night of outdoor comedy with Jerry and Glenner, free but accepting donations for Stone Soup Cafe, arrivals should show up between 6:30-6:45 p.m. with show starting at 7 p.m., park lot of Good Titrations, 506 Merhar Ave. Show is suggested for ages 21 and older, contains adult language.
Bard-A-Thon, the annual round the clock reading of all of Shakespeares works, going virtual this year via Zoom, starting
Latin Dance Night, a late Valentine’s Day party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with DJ ATM, Roundup Steakhouse, 2701 S. Cushman St., with salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, reggaeton, rancheras and more, $10 cover, ages 21 and older. For more info call or text 907-322-0726.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 21
culinary
Chili Cook-Off, all you can eat, hosted by North Star ABATE (Alaskan Bikers for Awareness, Training & Education) at The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road in Fairbanks. $10 per person. 3-5 p.m. There will be trophies and prizes for Judges Choice and first, second and third place people’s choice. Open to the public to come, eat or participate in the cook-off. Contact Marlene at 952-448-5500 for further information or to sign up to cook chili.
Monday - 22
Tuesday - 23
lecture
Science For Alaska, lecture series, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom or the UAF Geophysical Institute Facebook page, call 474-7787 for more info, RSVP to watch on Zoom at bit.ly/3iMGjd4. Free, family friendly, open to the public. Today’s topic: “Tetonic Social Distancing Along the Denali Fault” by Sean Regan.
Wednesday - 24
Thursday - 25
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 26
Saturday - 27
family
Virtual Family Day, exploring colors, designed to do at home for all ages. Hands-on activities and videos will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays. 474-7505
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666