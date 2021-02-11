Thursday - 11
film
Backcountry Film Festival, available to view online through Feb. 23, tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/3pL5XS1, sponsored by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks. The festival consists of a series of short films celebrating human-powered backcountry activities. The selected films run the gamut from fun to serious, shorter to longer. Most have a skiing theme, but there are some environmental and other themes as well.
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 12
culinary
Candlelight Night, at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, with special cocktails and a photo booth for Valentine’s romance, 4-8 p.m., ages 21 and older. 750-1282
family
Virtual Early Explorers, exploring colors, for your toddler or preschooler, activities will be posted online starting today and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and younger (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. See http://www.uaf.edu/museum for more.
music/nightlife
Four Winds Quartet, part of the Great Land Sounds Barbershop Chorus, performing three Valentines songs for the public, 12:30 p.m., Mt. McKinley Bank lobby, 500 Fourth Ave. Social distancing and mask wearing will be in effect. Free, open to public.
Saturday - 13
books
Book Discussion Group, hosted by League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom, to receive a link contact Joan at akjbear@gmail.com and provide your name and email. The book discussed is “North to Night” by Alvah Simon. sn adventure story of Alvah, his wife Diana and their cat, Halifax.
culinary
Candlelight Night, at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, with special cocktails and a photo booth for Valentine’s romance, 4-8 p.m., ages 21 and older. 750-1282
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Galentine’s Day Party, aka ladies night, International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., with live music and DJ starting at 10 p.m., no cover for ladies all night, ages 21 and older.
nature
Outdoor Curling, hosted by Fairbanks Curling Club at Ester Community Park, 3566 Old Nenana Highway, tickets available at bit.ly/3rdtH1v and more info online at fb.me/e/1YaGnrTia.
Sunday - 14
art
Frosty Kiss, a paint night event, 5-7 p.m., Big Daddy’s BBQ, 107 Wickersham St., tickets are $28/painter or two for $46, online at www.paypal.me/CantWaitLetsPaint. Hosted by Alaska Art & Soul.
Monday - 15
music/nightlife
Quarantine Happy Hour, 4:30-5:30 p.m., online at Facebook live, with Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust and Charmaine Slaven.
special event
Ice Alaska, presenting the World Ice Art Championship 2021, noon to 10 p.m. through March 13, Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, see bit.ly/3aUUetY for ticket info.
Tuesday - 16
lecture
Science For Alaska, lecture series, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom or the UAF Geophysical Institute Facebook page, call 474-7787 for more info, RSVP to watch on Zoom at bit.ly/3iMGjd4. Free, family friendly, open to the public. Today’s topic: “Venus, Volcanoes and More: UAF Graduate Student Research Stories,” UAF graduate students
Wednesday - 17
Thursday - 18
film
Backcountry Film Festival, available to view online through Feb. 23, tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/3pL5XS1, sponsored by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks. The festival consists of a series of short films celebrating human-powered backcountry activities. The selected films run the gamut from fun to serious, shorter to longer. Most have a skiing theme, but there are some environmental and other themes as well.
Film Screening, “Free Men,” 4:45- 8 p.m., via Eventbrite and Zoom, free but donations suggested. The documentary tells the story the life of Kenneth Reams, who has spent his entire adult life in solitary confinement on death row. Proceeds will be split between the three sponsors, the Alaska Peace Center, NAACP Greater Fairbanks Branch and Who Decides, Inc. See bit.ly/2Ou5beJ for tickets and more information.
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 19
Saturday - 20
family
Virtual Junior Creators, exploring colors, 3-4 p.m., hands-on activities to discover how colors form, what causes the colorful lights of the aurora, and how scientists use color to understand the world around us. Children 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. A UAMN educator will guide registered participants through an activity and share information via Zoom. Cost: $10 for non-members, $5 for UAMN members. Visit bit.ly/uamnhandson for more. 474-7505
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Drive-up Stand-up, a night of outdoor comedy with Jerry and Glenner, free but accepting donations for Stone Soup Cafe, arrivals should show up between 6:30-6:45 p.m. with show starting at 7 p.m., park lot of Good Titrations, 506 Merhar Ave. Show is suggested for ages 21 and older, contains adult language.
Bard-A-Thon, the annual round the clock reading of all of Shakespeare’s works, going virtual this year via Zoom. More details to come.