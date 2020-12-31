THURSDAY - 31
ART
CALL FOR ART, by Fairbanks Arts Association, for Fairbanks Arts Members Invitational Exhibition to be on view in the Bear Gallery Jan. 8-29. There is no jury process or fee associated with this exhibit; it is an open invitation to all artists with a current Fairbanks Arts membership. Members must register for the show online before bringing in their work. Registration ends noon Jan. 2. Each artist is allowed one entry that has been completed in the last two years. More info online at fairbanksarts.org or 907-251-8386, Ext. 3.
“DARKNESS AND LIGHT,” a show by Kes Woodward, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., hanging through Jan. 30, 2021.
CULINARY
NEW YEAR KICK-OFF PARTY, 4-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, free to attend, ages 21 and older. 750-1282
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SPARKTACULAR, the Fairbanks Curling Lions’ 31st annual celebration with fireworks launched from UAF’s West Ridge starting at 8 p.m. Free to attend, open to public. Due to COVID-19 precautions, most UAF buildings will be closed during the fireworks display. Masks are required indoors on campus and must be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible. A map of the Sparktacular site is available at bit.ly/uaf1222201.
NEW YEAR’S EVE, community tune-in, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on KUAC FM 89.9, listening to your friends and neighbors’ song requests and new year dedications, brought to the airwaves by KUAC volunteers.
NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH, with Benefield Blues Band, performing at Badger Den, 1447 Old Badger Road, North Pole, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., ages 21 and older. 488-6757
SPECIAL EVENT
DANCING LIGHTS, open daily through Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m., Fairbanks Ice Art Park, 3574 Phillips Field Road, hosted by Fairbanks Ice Art Park. Drive through in your vehicle, $20 per vehicle and you get to drive through the three-mile trail of light displays while listening to holiday favorites on your car radio, drive through as many times as you want. Displays are changed often.
FRIDAY - 1
FIRST FRIDAY
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
“INTO THE NEW,” the January First Friday exhibit, hanging at Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery, 551 Second Ave., reception 5-8 p.m.
FIRST FRIDAY, with works by North Pole photographer Trent Zachgo, on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, 3-8 p.m., under age 21 welcome with parent or guardian, all patrons asked to wear a mask. 750-1282
“HINDSIGHT: 2020,” the sixth annual “Nuggets” retrospective, on display at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway. Join Fairbanks Daily News-Miner cartoonist and Chamber of Commerce Artist of the Year Jamie Smith for the sixth annual event. Private openings available by RSVP. Reservations: jamienuggets@gmail.com. 347-2334
BLACK SPRUCE BREWING, hosting works by local painter Zoe Marshall, on display at the brewery, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B., through January, masks requested when in tap room, 3-8 p.m.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
KEN BROWN, and Crooked Railroad, performing at The Boatel, 3368 Riverside Drive, 5-8 p.m., ages 21 and older.
EMILY ANDERSON, performing an online New Year’s concert, 7 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/2WUzcVV, hosted by Bethel Council On The Arts. See www.facebook.com/BethelArtsCouncil for more.
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with hosts Alexis Rojas and Tony Taylor, contact Rojas on Facebook to reserve a spot in advance, ages 21 and older. Sign-ups start at 9 p.m., performances start at 10 p.m. Each artist will get 10 minutes to display their talent, all genres welcome, one artist will win $100 based on the execution of their performance and crowd response. Must be present to win, the host will make the final decision. Sponsored By Green Life.
SATURDAY - 2
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 3
MONDAY - 4
TUESDAY - 5
WEDNESDAY - 6
THURSDAY - 7
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 8
SATURDAY - 9
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom, discussing Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility.” For a link to the discussion, contact Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SPECIAL EVENT
BOREALIS FUN RUN 5K, hosted by Beaver Sports, 7-9 p.m., Join Beaver Sports in a free 5K Fun Run around the Beaver Sports trails wearing the Tracer 360 multi colored safety vest. Bring your own vest if you have one, Beaver Sports will have vests available for purchase. Beaver Sports is partnering up with the UAF Running Team to host the race. The race is free, but we ask that you bring cash for team donations. Race start format will be in waves/pods of 10 racers every 2 minutes starting at 7 p.m. More at bit.ly/38GmP52.
SUNDAY - 10