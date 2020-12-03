THURSDAY - 3
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
A COVID CHRISTMAS, music with the Celaire Studio, 5:30-6:30 p.m., hosted by Fairbanks Folk Fest and Jaunelle Celaire online with Facebook Live. Join us for a remote holiday singalong, led by Dr. Celaire’s students, as a joint production with the UAF Music Department. The first part of the program will be selections from the Celaire Studio. The second part of the program will be a community sing-along, with all our favorite and familiar Christmas carols. See more at www.facebook.com/fairbanksfolkfest.
SPECIAL EVENT
DANCING LIGHTS, open daily through Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m., Fairbanks Ice Art Park, 3574 Phillips Field Road, hosted by Fairbanks Ice Art Park. Drive through in your vehicle, $20 per vehicle and you get to drive through the three-mile trail of light displays while listening to holiday favorites on your car radio, drive through as many times as you want. Displays are changed often.
FRIDAY - 4
FIRST FRIDAY
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
DECEMBER EXHIBITIONS, works Marianne Stolz and Group f/4: Four Female Fotographers, on display at Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, opens Friday, on display through Dec. 23, presented by Fairbanks Arts Association. 251-8386 or email gallery@fairbanksarts.org for more.
FIRST FRIDAY ONLINE ART AUCTION, and in-person viewing, Big Daddy’s BarB-Q, 107 Wickersham St., auction closes Dec. 13, with works on display by Katie Wells, proceeds of the online auction go to the Interior Alaska Cancer Association, a nonprofit organization that helps cancer patients and their families in the Interior. More at bit.ly/3g3AbLW. Contact Amanda Tyler at Interioralaskacancer@gmail.com or 374-0974 for more.
ALASKA CAMERA AND COFFEE GALLERY, presenting “Winter Wonderland,” a December First Friday Exhibit, with reception from 5-8 p.m. 551 Second Ave.
FAIRBANKS COMMUNITY MUSEUM, presenting “Oil and Water Do Mix!,” an assortment of oil paintings by Tom Nixon and watercolor paintings, small and large, by Nelda Nixon. First Friday opening, at the Fairbanks Community Museum, upstairs on the mezzanine in Co-Op Plaza, 535 Second Ave. Reception 5-8 p.m.
OIL PAINTINGS, a new display by Joe Paul for First Friday, reception 3-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, under age 21 welcome with parent or guardian, show will hang all of December. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask in the tasting room until you are seated and served a cocktail. 750-1282
BAZAARS
WINTER WARM UP BAZAAR, at Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, 4-7 p.m.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with hosts Alexis Rojas and Tony Taylor, contact Rojas on Facebook to reserve a spot in advance, ages 21 and older. Sign-ups start at 9 p.m., performances start at 10 p.m. Each artist will get 10 minutes to display their talent, all genres welcome, one artist will win $100 based on the execution of their performance and crowd response. Must be present to win, the host will make the final decision. Sponsored By Green Life.
SPECIAL EVENT
STAGE
THEATER PERFORMANCE, “SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS,” written by Qui Nguyen, directed by Tom Robenolt, presented by Theatre UAF, available to stream online at www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm, $10 per viewing link, tickets will also be available by calling the box office at 474-7751. This play is rated PG-13 for strong language and mild adult themes.
SATURDAY - 5
BAZAARS
WINTER WARM UP BAZAAR, at Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CULINARY
SPEAKEASY NIGHT, at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, 3-8 p.m. Hoarfrost will be celebrating its own speakeasy night in a “secret” tasting room where our flapper bartenders will be serving special period cocktails behind a privacy screen Come in costume (period dress up), use the code words from the secret menu to order, have an hors d’oeuvre or two, and have fun participating in our historical reconstruction. 750-1282 or https://hoarfrost.vodka for more.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
STAGE
SUNDAY - 6
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
DESIGN ALASKA, the holiday concert, 3:30 p.m., broadcasting on KXDF Channel 13, with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, the Fairbanks Symphony Chorus and Northland Youth Choir performing under the direction of Eduard Zilberkant. See fairbankssymphony.org for more as well as a live stream of the concert.
SPECIAL EVENT
MONDAY - 7
SPECIAL EVENT
TUESDAY - 8
SPECIAL EVENT
WEDNESDAY - 9
SPECIAL EVENT
THURSDAY - 10
FAMILY
CREATE AND DISCOVER, with your toddler or preschooler, and the Museum of the North, activities will be posted online starting Dec. 11 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. December’s theme is “Northern Skies.” Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and younger (with an adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505
SPECIAL EVENT
FRIDAY - 11
SPECIAL EVENT
STAGE
SATURDAY - 12
BAZAARS
HOLIDAY BAZAAR, the Tanana Valley Farmers Market bazaar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shopper’s Forum, 1255 Airport Way.
SPECIAL EVENT
STAGE
SUNDAY - 13
BAZAARS
HOLIDAY BAZAAR, the Tanana Valley Farmers Market bazaar, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shopper’s Forum, 1255 Airport Way.
SPECIAL EVENT
