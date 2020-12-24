THURSDAY - 24
ART
CALL FOR ART, by Fairbanks Arts Association, for Fairbanks Arts Members Invitational Exhibition to be on view in the Bear Gallery Jan. 8-29. There is no jury process or fee associated with this exhibit; it is an open invitation to all artists with a current Fairbanks Arts membership. Members must register for the show online before bringing in their work. Registration ends noon Jan. 2. Each artist is allowed one entry that has been completed in the last two years. More info online at fairbanksarts.org or 907-251-8386, Ext. 3.
“DARKNESS AND LIGHT,” a show by Kes Woodward, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., hanging through Jan. 30, 2021.
SPECIAL EVENT
DANCING LIGHTS, open daily through Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m., Fairbanks Ice Art Park, 3574 Phillips Field Road, hosted by Fairbanks Ice Art Park. Drive through in your vehicle, $20 per vehicle and you get to drive through the three-mile trail of light displays while listening to holiday favorites on your car radio, drive through as many times as you want. Displays are changed often.
STAGE
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL,” the radio play, performed by Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, 7 p.m. on KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC online, and KUAC TV 9.6. Suitable for the entire family.
FRIDAY - 25
SPECIAL EVENT
STAGE
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL,” the radio play, performed by Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, 10 a.m. on KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC online, and KUAC TV 9.6. Suitable for the entire family.
SATURDAY - 26
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SPECIAL EVENT
SUNDAY - 27
SPECIAL EVENT
MONDAY - 28
SPECIAL EVENT
TUESDAY - 29
SPECIAL EVENT
WEDNESDAY - 30
SPECIAL EVENT
THURSDAY - 31
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH, with Benefield Blues Band, performing at Badger Den, 1447 Old Badger Road, North Pole, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., ages 21 and older. 488-6757
SPECIAL EVENT
SPARKTAKULAR, the Fairbanks Curling Lions’ 31st annual celebration with fireworks launched from UAF’s West Ridge starting at 8 p.m. Free to attend, open to public. Due to COVID-19 precautions, most UAF buildings will be closed during the fireworks display. Masks are required indoors on campus and must be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible. A map of the Sparktacular site is available at bit.ly/uaf1222201.
FRIDAY - 1
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with hosts Alexis Rojas and Tony Taylor, contact Rojas on Facebook to reserve a spot in advance, ages 21 and older. Sign-ups start at 9 p.m., performances start at 10 p.m. Each artist will get 10 minutes to display their talent, all genres welcome, one artist will win $100 based on the execution of their performance and crowd response. Must be present to win, the host will make the final decision. Sponsored By Green Life.
SATURDAY - 2
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
