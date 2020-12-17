THURSDAY - 17
ART
CALL FOR ART, BY FAIRBANKS ARTS ASSOCIATION, for Fairbanks Arts Members Inviational Exhibition to be on view in the Bear Gallery Jan. 8-29. There is no jury process or fee associated with this exhibit; it is an open invitation to all artists with a current Fairbanks Arts membership. Members must register for the show online before bringing in their work. Registration ends noon Jan. 2. Each artist is allowed one entry that has been completed in the last two years. More info online at fairbanksarts.org or 907-251-8386, Ext. 3.
BEAR GALLERY, PRESENTING “FROM THE FOREST” by Marianne Stolz and “Kindred” by Group f/4: Four Female Photographers, on display at the gallery inside the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park until Dec. 23. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, masks required in gallery.
“DARKNESS AND LIGHT,” A SHOW BY KES WOODWARD, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., hanging through Jan. 30, 2021.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSICAL THEATRE THERAPY, a happy hour of hits, online at Facebook Live, 5:30-6:30 p.m., hosted by Fairbanks Folk Fest and TJ Hovest. Singers performing a selection of Broadway and showtune hits include Sarah Hulac, Nick Hudson, Flyn Ludington and Tristan Hovest with Paul Krejci on piano. See the Fairbanks Folk Fest Facebook page for streaming options or surf bit.ly/3mkN1aq.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
NATURE
TRADITIONAL MOOSE HIDE TANNING, a conversation with Tom Huntington, 6-8 p.m., online and livestreamed at www.morristhompsoncenter.org/live, email info@morristhompsoncenter.org for more, free to attend online. Join Denakkanaaga elders for a live-streamed conversation about traditional Interior Alaska methods of moose hide tanning. This is a live-streamed online program. Tom is working on reviving the tradition, and together with Anna Frank and Elizabeth Fleagle he will share information about the basics of tanning hides, the variations in technique between different people and areas, and about the future of traditional hide tanning.
SPECIAL EVENT
DANCING LIGHTS, open daily through Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m., Fairbanks Ice Art Park, 3574 Phillips Field Road, hosted by Fairbanks Ice Art Park. Drive through in your vehicle, $20 per vehicle and you get to drive through the three-mile trail of light displays while listening to holiday favorites on your car radio, drive through as many times as you want. Displays are changed often.
FRIDAY - 18
BAZAARS
HOLIDAY BAZAAR, and outdoor show, 2-7 p.m., no admission, Shopper’s Forum Mall, 1255 Airport Way.
CULINARY
FAIRBANKS VETERAN CENTER, annual Veteran Holiday Season Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Fairbanks Veteran Center, 540 Fourth Ave., Suite 100, 456-4238 for more. The Fairbanks Veteran Center is hosting its annual Veteran Holiday Season Luncheon. This will be a carry out container event, first come, first served.
SECOND ANNIVERSARY, OF BLACK SPRUCE BREWING COMPANY, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, from 3-8 p.m., ages 21 and older. Join for a socially distanced celebration of two years in business with the release of three new beers, a Golden Muskox Triple IPA, Puncheon Fire Mixed Culture Beer, and Barrel-Aged Reginald Van Horn Barleywine. Please wear a face mask when visiting the taproom, indoor seating is limited, and we are limiting parties to a maximum of four individuals per table.
SATURDAY - 19
BAZAARS
NAUGHTY & ICE HANDCRAFTED MARKET, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Bakery Restaurant, 44 College Road, with over 40 local artists, crafters and creators.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR, and outdoor show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $3 admission, $1 off admission for military members, ages 15 and younger admitted free, Shopper’s Forum Mall, 1255 Airport Way.
CULINARY
SECOND ANNIVERSARY, OF BLACK SPRUCE BREWING COMPANY, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, from noon to 8 p.m., ages 21 and older. Join for a socially distanced celebration of two years in business with the release of three new beers, a Golden Muskox Triple IPA, Puncheon Fire Mixed Culture Beer, and Barrel-Aged Reginald Van Horn Barleywine. Please wear a face mask when visiting the taproom, indoor seating is limited, and we are limiting parties to a maximum of four individuals per table.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
DOWNTOWN FIREWORKS, the Alyeska Pipeline Celebration of Lights, 8 p.m., launching from Griffin Park, viewable from Golden Heart Plaza and downtown locales. Free, open to public.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 20
BAZAARS
HOLIDAY BAZAAR, and outdoor show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., $3 admission, $1 off admission for military members, ages 15 and younger admitted free, Shopper’s Forum Mall, 1255 Airport Way.
SPECIAL EVENT
BRING BACK THE LIGHT 2020, 5-5:30 p.m., anywhere in front of your home or a location of your choosing. We’re inviting Alaskans across the state to join us wherever you are to Bring Back the Light 2020. How you participate is up to you, we’re just asking you to step outside, together but safely apart, and shine a light (candle, headlamp, ice lantern, etc.). During this pandemic, Alaskans have shown considerable strength to adapt and take care of one another, and we want to celebrate that. Come together, safely apart, and show your support and gratitude, take pride in our resiliency and look forward to brighter days ahead. Head to our Facebook event page to learn more information, “Bring Back The Light 2020.”
MONDAY - 21
TUESDAY - 22
WEDNESDAY - 23
THURSDAY - 24
ART
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SPECIAL EVENT
FRIDAY - 25
SATURDAY - 26
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SUNDAY - 27