Thursday - 10
art
Call For Art, by Fairbanks Arts Association, for Fairbanks Arts Members Invitational Exhibition to be on view in the Bear Gallery Jan. 8-29. There is no jury process or fee associated with this exhibit; it is an open invitation to all artists with a current Fairbanks Arts membership. Members must register for the show online before bringing in their work. Registration ends noon Jan. 2. Each artist is allowed one entry that has been completed in the last two years. More info online at fairbanksarts.org or 907-251-8386, Ext. 3.
family
Create and discover, with your toddler or preschooler, and the Museum of the North, activities will be posted online starting Dec. 11 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. December’s theme is “Northern Skies.” Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and younger (with an adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 474-7505
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
special event
Dancing Lights, open daily through Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m., Fairbanks Ice Art Park, 3574 Phillips Field Road, hosted by Fairbanks Ice Art Park. Drive through in your vehicle, $20 per vehicle and you get to drive through the three-mile trail of light displays while listening to holiday favorites on your car radio, drive through as many times as you want. Displays are changed often.
Friday - 11
stage
Theater Performance, “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” written by Qui Nguyen, directed by Tom Robenolt, presented by Theatre UAF, available to stream online at www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm, $10 per viewing link, tickets will also be available by calling the box office at 474-7751. This play is rated PG-13 for strong language and mild adult themes.
Saturday - 12
bazaars
Holiday Bazaar, the Tanana Valley Farmers Market bazaar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shopper’s Forum, 1255 Airport Way.
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
stage
Theater Performance, “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” written by Qui Nguyen, directed by Tom Robenolt, presented by Theatre UAF, available to stream online at www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm, $10 per viewing link, tickets will also be available by calling the box office at 474-7751. This play is rated PG-13 for strong language and mild adult themes.
Sunday - 13
bazaars
Holiday Bazaar, the Tanana Valley Farmers Market bazaar, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shopper’s Forum, 1255 Airport Way.
Monday - 14
Tuesday - 15
Wednesday - 16
Thursday - 17
art
Call For Art, by Fairbanks Arts Association, for Fairbanks Arts Members Invitational Exhibition to be on view in the Bear Gallery Jan. 8-29. There is no jury process or fee associated with this exhibit; it is an open invitation to all artists with a current Fairbanks Arts membership. Members must register for the show online before bringing in their work. Registration ends noon Jan. 2. Each artist is allowed one entry that has been completed in the last two years. More info online at fairbanksarts.org or 907-251-8386, Ext. 3.
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
special event
Dancing Lights, open daily through Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m., Fairbanks Ice Art Park, 3574 Phillips Field Road, hosted by Fairbanks Ice Art Park. Drive through in your vehicle, $20 per vehicle and you get to drive through the three-mile trail of light displays while listening to holiday favorites on your car radio, drive through as many times as you want. Displays are changed often.
Friday - 18
Saturday - 19
bazaars
Naughty & Ice Handcrafted Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Bakery Restaurant, 44 College Road, with over 40 local artists, crafters and creators.
music/nightlife
Downtown Fireworks, the Alyeska Pipeline Celebration of Lights, 8 p.m., launching from Griffin Park, viewable from Golden Heart Plaza and downtown locales. Free, open to public.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 20