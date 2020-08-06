THURSDAY - 6
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Cold Steel Drums.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 7
FIRST FRIDAY
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
WORKS BY STEVEN CHARLEY, on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, reception 3-8 p.m. Steven Charley is a Native American artist with an eye for landscapes, animals and portraits. The artist will be present for the opening, with Hoarfrost asking the public to please be patient if the tasting room is full. “Please respect social distancing and wear a mask in our tasting room,” the distillery says.
FLOWER POWER, works featuring floral installations by Megan Schulze of Frontieress Farm, event and showing is one night one, face coverings required, one group allowed to enter at a time, 5-8 p.m., Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, free, open to public. 378-5306
WORKS BY MATT MOBERLY, including photography and watercolors, on display at Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., upstairs in the Co-op Plaza, reception 5-8 p.m.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 8
BOOKS
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP, hosted by League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, via Zoom, sign in time is 9:55-10 a.m., talk is 10-11:30 a.m. Today’s book, “Salt” by Mark Kurlansky. For more information about the LWVTV book group contact Donna at 479-5265 or Joan at 479-6224. Interested attendees should contact Joan by mid-Friday afternoon for login information.
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
A PARTY FOR THE LEOS, hosted by International Hotel and Bar, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., celebrating Leo season, 122 N. Turner St., with hip-hop, Afro, RnB and trap, ages 21 and older, $10 cover.
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 9
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MET OPERA, PERFORMING DONIZETTI’S “DON PASQUALE,” (performance from April 15, 2006), starring Anna Netrebko, Juan Diego Flórez, Mariusz Kwiecien, Simone Alaimo and conducted by Maurizio Benini. Listen Sunday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM, stream at KUAC online or set your television to KUAC TV 9.6.
MONDAY - 10
LECTURE
DOWN MEMORY LANE, talks with emeriti faculty of the University of Alaska Fairbanks sharing their tales and stories of UAF, hosted by Robert Hannon, available online at www.uaf.edu/summer/events. Today’s talk: Dorothy Jones, associate professor of computer applications, 1975-2001.
TUESDAY - 11
LECTURE
HEALTHY LIVING LECTURE, presented by UAF Summer Sessions program, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4. Today’s topic: “COVID, Kids, and Coping, Part II” WITH Mishelle Nace, medical director and doctor of pediatrics, TVC, and David Bridgman-Packer, MD, MPH, TVC and University of Washington/Seattle Children’s Hospital.
WEDNESDAY - 12
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 13
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN, 7 p.m., available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4, 474-7021 for more. Tonight’s music: Tears For Beers.
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 14
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 15
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 16