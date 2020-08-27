THURSDAY - 27
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 28
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
MARC BROWN, & THE BLUES CREW, on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., $5 cover, ages 21 and older.
DANCE REVOLUTION, a Pride night event at Tony’s Sports Bar, 537 Gaffney Road, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover, with DJ Manny playing hip-hop, bachata, merengue, salsa, reggaeton, Spanish trap, dancehall, and more.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 29
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT, celebrating the end of summer, 1 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, $10 registration fee per team, teams must be registered by Aug. 26. $200 cash prize for the first-place team.
BANKS 2 ANCHOR, a night of Alaska performers, 9 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, $5 advance, $10 at the door, tickets available at the Big I. Performers include Lee Jones, Kayco Daily, DC the Savage, Cypress, Keanepok, DJ Polo, DJ Rodeo
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 30
MONDAY - 31
TUESDAY - 1
WEDNESDAY - 2
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
OPEN MIC NIGHT, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
THURSDAY - 3
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
CHERIOKE THURSDAYS, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
FAIRBANKS SWEET ADELINES, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
FRIDAY - 4
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
PIN-UP PARTY, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner Sty., with The Avery Wolves and Leaps & Bounds Music, ages 21 and older. In-costume attendees have a chance to win cash and prizes.
SAND CASTLE, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty’s. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
SATURDAY - 5
MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
THE WOMPUS CATS, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
SUNDAY - 6