Thursday - 20
music/nightlife
Cherioke Thursdays, karaoke at the International Hotel and Bar, 117 N. Turner St., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Cherie Bowman, ages 21 and older.
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women's barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 21
music/nightlife
Sand Castle, performing contemporary folk rock and retro pop, 7-9 p.m., McCafferty's. A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St., free, open to public. 456-6853.
Saturday - 22
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack's, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 23
Monday - 24
Tuesday - 23
Wednesday - 26
music/nightlife
Open Mic Night, featuring the best in local music, 7:30 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with host Alexis Rojas. Ages 21 and older. This is an excellent opportunity to perform and get back in front of a crowd while maintaining social distancing in the large beer garden.
Thursday - 27
music/nightlife
Friday - 28
music/nightlife
Saturday - 29
music/nightlife
Sunday - 30