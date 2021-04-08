Thursday - 8
music/nightlife
Alaska Folk Festival,the 46th annual, with 150 performances by more than 250 musicians from across Alaska and the United States, mainstage concerts at 6:30 p.m. Schedule, info and viewing links online at akfolkfest.org.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 9
family
Virtual Early Explorers, examining wings, activities will be posted online starting on April 9 will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. April’s theme is wings. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and under (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages.
health
Beat Beethoven 5K,supporting the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, a virtual 5K that you can run anywhere, anytime, through April 18. More info and registration online at fairbankssymphony.org.
music/nightlife
Saturday - 10
books
Book Discussion Group, with League of Women Voters Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m., on “The Fate of Food: What We’ll Eat in a Bigger, Hotter, Smarter World” by Amanda Little. The author traveled around various countries, including parts of the United States, to talk with farmers and observe how they grew food and how growing methods had changed. Little brings optimism and encouragement to readers and eaters. To get a Zoom link, contact Joan Soutar akjbear@gmail.com
music/nightlife
DJ Manny,spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats,performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 11
Monday - 12
health
Couch to 10K,a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Tuesday - 13
Wednesday - 14
health
lecture
Midnight Sun Fly Casters,last meeting of the season, via Zoom, with a talk by Taylor Cubbage, UAF fisheries master’s of science candidate, on “Leaps and Bounds in Invasive Pike Research: How Making Pike Jump in Montana Can Help Save Salmon in Alaska.” Her work focuses on comparing the physiology of invasive and native pike populations in Alaska as well as measuring the leaping abilities of pike to determine if short waterfall barriers may prevent the spread and reinvasion of pike into critical salmon habitat. She will also share her experiences fishing for pike last summer. Follow the Facebook event link for Zoom info, fb.me/e/3vQgjUO8l.
Thursday - 15
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Friday - 16
bazaars
Spring Bazaar,4-7 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fair, 1800 College Road, with more than 60 vendors on hand, no cover charge.
music/nightlife
Hell’s Belles, the all-female AC/DC tribute band,performing at The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, 7:30-10:30 p.m., with local opening act Firewall, ages 21 and older, tickets online at aktickets.com/events/86161, VIP ticket option available.
Done With Ice,a night of trap, hip-hop, live music and giveaways, 10 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St, ages 21 and older,
stage
“Pride and Prejudice,”by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austin, presented and produced by Theatre UAF, viewable online through April 25. Performance is viewable on demand via ShowTix4u.com, a link and password will be sent in a separate email to the email address provided upon purchase between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Alaska time starting April 16. Links purchased before April 16 will receive their link(s) 24 hours before the show opens. Links are good until 11:59 p.m. April 26th at 11:59 p.m. If you have any questions about your purchase contact, acasterl@alaska.edu. For more info, see www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm/current-season.
Saturday - 17
bazaars
Spring Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fair, 1800 College Road, with more than 60 vendors on hand, no cover charge.
family
Virtual Junior Curators,studying wings, online with Museum of the North via Zoom, 3-4 p.m., $5 members, $10 nonmembers, see www.uaf.edu/museum for more.
music/nightlife
Sunday - 18