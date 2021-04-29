Thursday - 29
art
Spring Juried Show, on exhibit at Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, featuring nearly 50 works by Interior Alaska artists that define the theme "Vivid!" On display through April 30, gallery is open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., masks required. 907-251-8386, Ext. 3, for more info.
music/nightlife
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 30
lecture
Language Journeys, with Tristan Madros on Denakke' and Holikachuk, noon to 12:30 p.m., online at www.morristhompson center.org/live. Madros joins the Morris Thompson Center and Doyon Foundation to share his memories, experience and learning with Alaska Native languages Denakke’ and Holikachuk. Free, open to public, family friendly. 907-451-3906
music/nightlife
Marc Brown, and the Blues Crew, on stage at the International Hotel & Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., $5 cover, ages 21 and older.
Ballroom Dance Team, celebrating 20 years with a spring performance, 7:30 p.m., Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way, Covid restrictions apply and seating is limited. $10 students, teachers, seniors, military; $12 public, tickets available at 456-7794.
Saturday - 1
music/nightlife
Ballroom Dance Team, celebrating 20 years with a spring performance, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way, Covid restrictions apply and seating is limited. $10 students, teachers, seniors, military; $12 public, tickets available at 456-7794.
DJ Manny, spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack's, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 2
Monday - 3
health
Couch to 10K, a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Tuesday - 4
Wednesday - 5
health
Thursday - 6
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Friday - 7
family
Virtual Early Explorers, studying marine mammals, University of Alaska Museum of the North website, www.uaf.edu/museum. Create and discover with your toddler or preschooler. Explore at home and share your discoveries with us. Activities will be posted online starting May 7 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and younger (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages. 907-474-7505
lecture
music/nightlife
The Ken Peltier Band, on stage at The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, ages 21 and older, 8 p.m., $10. 907-374-7773
Saturday - 8
books
Book Discussion Group, with League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m., discussing "Death and Life of the Great Lakes" by Dan Egan. The author discusses the Great Lakes of the Northern United States and Canada and how they intersect. He focuses on the different fish that have come to and swim in the lakes. He focuses on the good fish but also discusses the fish that pollute the lakes and how they arrived. Egan writes about water use and the pollution problems that may occur. To get a Zoom link to the meeting, contact Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com.
music/nightlife
The Ken Peltier Band, on stage at The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, ages 21 and older, 8 p.m., $10. 907-374-7773
DJ Manny, spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack's, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
special event
Victory Day Celebration, 11 a.m., Lend Lease Memorial, 360 Wendell Ave., a formal ceremony to commemorate the end of WWII and the signing of the instruments of the surrender in Berlin. Free, open to public.
Sunday - 9