Thursday - 1
art
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 2
First Friday
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
“Serendipity,” a show by Magnolia Flower, on display at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, reception 5-8 p.m. Featuring works by the artist, who is pursuing a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Under age 21 permitted with parent or guardian, masks and social distancing in effect in the tasting room. The show will hang all of April. 750-1282
Thee Artist Show, “Art In The Time of Covid,” with works by Patricia Mata-Celis, Jean Richey and Tama Rucker, on display at the Fairbanks Community Museum inside Co-op Plaza, 541 Second Ave., reception 5-8 p.m., masks and social distancing in place. Show will hang throughout April. 479-5498
Fairbanks Water Color Society, presenting the 22nd annual show, hanging at Well Street Art Gallery, 1304 Well St., reception 5-8 p.m., with gallery open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery will have ballots for people to pick their favorite painting, the People’s Choice. Ballots will be tallied through the month and first and second place winners will receive money and a plaque at the next Watercolor Society Zoom meeting in May. Due to Covid, masks are required to enter the gallery, small groups at a time with social distancing, no more than 10 people in the gallery at a time. You will enter through the front door facing Well Street and leave through the lower gallery side door. 452-6169
Black Spruce Brewing, featuring birch works by Lyndsi Harris, on display at 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, masks required in tap room, reception 3-8 p.m. 328-0448
art
Poster Unveiling, for the annual KUAC FM 89.9 art poster, 2 p.m., online live at www.facebook.com/kuac.org. KUAC General Manager Gretchen Gordon and Well Street Art Co. owner David Mollett will reveal “Whaling Celebration” by the late Ron Senungetuk and briefly discuss the poster.
music/nightlife
John Shewfelt Jr, and Shot Time, on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
Saturday - 3
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
special event
Empty Bowls, 30th annual event supporting Fairbanks Community Food Bank, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Food Bank Volunteer Club House, 2216 S. Cushman St., next to Salvation Army. Local potters and student potters from UAF have produced a variety of bowls for this year’s event. There will also be additional pottery items available at a silent auction.
Sunday - 4
Monday - 5
Tuesday - 6
Wednesday - 7
Thursday - 8
music/nightlife
Friday - 9
family
Virtual Early Explorers, examining wings, activities will be posted online starting on April 9 will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson. April’s theme is wings. Early Explorers activities are designed for children 5 and under (with adult) but are adaptable to other ages.
Saturday - 10
books
Book Discussion Group, with League of Women Voters Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m., on “The Fate of Food: What We’ll Eat in a Bigger, Hotter, Smarter World” by Amanda Little. The author traveled around various countries, including parts of the United States, to talk with farmers and observe how they grew food and how growing methods had changed. Little brings optimism and encouragement to readers and eaters. To get a Zoom link, contact Joan Soutar akjbear@gmail.com
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 11