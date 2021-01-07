Like many theater groups, Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Previously scheduled shows and galas were canceled.
So owners and instructors Jennifer Wienke and Jill Rosholt put their heads together and found a way to keep kids engaged in theater while also keeping them safe. They followed strict COVID-19 protocols, holding classes outdoors in the summer and online when necessary. Their summer camp, usually eight hours a day for three weeks, became short classes instead.
The small theater group for children found a way to keep going. And it is more popular than ever.
“We have a class for littles, ages 5 to 9 and it was the fastest fill ever,” company co-owner Jennifer Wienke said. “We have 24 kids in our upcoming show and also have two sets of classes going on.”
It is all happening with strict COVID-19 protocols. Students can participate online and/or in person
“So far, so good,” she said. “We haven’t been a Covid spreader event yet.”
She credits communication and diligence.
“We are just very communicative with parents, but also being extremely diligent on our policies and our procedures,” she said. “We don’t want people to think we don’t take things seriously. We can’t sacrifice safety. So we are very transparent with families.”
Parents have been very supportive, she said.
The new COVID-19 safety protocols are even helping to hone kids’ acting skills.
“We are working a lot in our classes on how to be expressive,” Wienke said. “How do you show you’re a good actor when half of your face is covered up?
“They’re into it,” she laughed
In one session, the young actors pair up and practice showing emotion. That task is made more difficult because everyone is masked. But they do it in fine style.
“These kids are loud and expressive with their body language,” Wienke said.
The theater group even managed to publicly present a live murder mystery show, “The Crimson House Murders,” to a small audience in the fall. They rehearsed once per week in person and once per week via Zoom. The show is available for viewing on YouTube.
“We went into it from the beginning not really knowing what was going to happen,” Wienke said. “We wanted to make sure all the parents and everyone in the cast took our same theories and what we were doing seriously. We didn’t know how it was going to work out.”
Actors wore two masks. The outer mask was a photograph of their lower face. They only allowed 25 percent of the theater to be filled, with social distancing in place.
The show was free but many patrons offered donations that turned into scholarship funds for dedicated students. Students who hoped to earn a scholarship wrote an essay, “What Theatre Means To Me,” with the young actors’ own words showing how important theater has become to them.
Wienke and Rosholt figure their overall plan, when they started this theatrical group, is working.
“We want to give them a fine-tuned theater experience,” she said. “They’re not treated like kids. They’re not babied. We give assignments when we have classes. We give homework. We give them things they need to be accountable for. It’s extra-curricular, but we tell them, if this is your craft, you need to hone this. It requires dedication.”
The experience they offer covers not just acting and singing but other aspects of theater as well.
“There are all these other ways they can be successful,” Wienke said.
“Every time I’m tired and I think ‘this is so much work than before,’ I think about these families, these kids who write us emails, and how this got them through last spring and summer,” she added.
Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre will present “Haphazardly Ever After” on Feb. 27. See more information at www.fairbanksact.com or their Facebook page.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMKris.
The following are essays by four Fairbanks Academy of Children's Theater students on what theater means to them.
By Joey Rush
My name is Joey Rush and this is what theatre means to me.
Theatre to me means that I make new friends and learn to dance.
The reason I like theatre is that I can learn how to make plays for people. Plays that make people laugh, sad, or mad at the characters. I love to see people enjoy watching a play.
The world is in a pandemic so having a play that makes people happy makes sense and we should do it. Making plays makes me happy because sometimes we can make people look up to us. Like when that happened to me when I watched Frozen. Theatre also makes me happy and makes people want to join the play and learn to work with others. Entertaining audiences is so much fun.
I hope I can do this in the future or maybe do it on Broadway, but I love it so much that I do not think I will leave theatre ever. Theatre allows people to find some joy or excitement and we will do our best to do that. Thank you for considering my essay.
Sincerely yours,
Joey Rush
•••
By Ella Engman
The purpose of this essay is to express how much theater means to me. As you will see, it means a lot. I have been participating in musicals and plays for a while now, and they have taught me a lot of important skills and lessons along the way. It’s also allowed me to learn new talents and acquire more confidence. I’ve made lots of new friends and memories throughout the years, and I hope to make more.
Firstly, I have been doing theater for much of my life, and it’s become very important to me. I started theater when I was six years old, or in first grade, with the musical Aladdin Jr. I have done musicals and plays pretty much every year after that. I’ve basically grown up doing theater, and it not only means a lot to me but has become my childhood, too. There are so many memories that I have made through the years that I will keep forever. As I get older, I realize how long it’s been in my life, and how much fun I’ve had participating. I’ve had time to experience exactly what theater is, and what it means to me.
Secondly, I have made many friends and acquaintances through doing theater. This is also very important to me because I like the people I am close to share the same interests as me. Theater has given me a place where I can not only do the thing I love but also spend time with the people I’m close to. I have formed very close bonds with all of my friends because we enjoy what we do and have fun while doing it. Not to mention that along the way I’ve made lots of new and important memories with my friends because we are so close. Making friends in theater is another important reason why theater means so much to me. By doing theater, I’ve learned life skills lessons and gained confidence. I’ve learned things like how to stand and what to say while doing things like public speaking, or doing an interview. I use these skills in theater and think they will be useful in the future. In addition, I’ve also gained confidence while doing theater. Confidence is necessary for many things in theater, like acing an audition or performing a musical or show. My newfound confidence has helped me do and accomplish things in theater and in school that I never thought I would do. I think that overall, the theater has given me the skills and confidence to succeed in life.
Lastly, doing theater has caused me to realize what my passions and talents are. I have been doing dance for about as long as I’ve been doing theater. I never would have discovered how much I loved doing it, or what styles I enjoyed if I wouldn’t have been introduced to them. Throughout all the shows, many styles and types of dance were incorporated, and it’s made me recognize what I love to do. I am also extremely grateful to the different classes that FACT offers, including improv, show choir, makeup, and dance. This gives kids like me a chance to discover what their talents and passions are, so that they can hopefully one day pursue them if they choose to. Providing an outlet to practice and grow those skills is another important part of theater, in my opinion. As you’ve seen, there are many reasons why theater means so much to me. Some of these reasons include making friends, learning new skills, and finding what your talents are. The things that you learn in theater can also be applied to the real world and are helpful to each person. Theater is a huge part of my life, and it’s what I love to do, which is why I wrote this essay. Thank you for reading my scholarship application for FACT.
•••
By Tommy Tilbury
I have been doing theater for a few years now, and I have had some great experiences. Theater means so many things to me. I’ve met new people, learned new skills, and discovered talents I didn’t even realize I had. I got to participate in some big productions, and I love performing all sorts of different roles. Theater is now one of my favorite hobbies, and I love it for so many reasons.
At first, I didn’t want to do theater. The only reason I got into it was because one of my friends said I might like it. At first, I didn’t like it. I didn’t know anybody, and I got really nervous sometimes. Things eventually started getting better, and by the end, I couldn’t wait for my next show. I met lots of new people and had lots of fun performing. After that, I auditioned for each show that was available. I eventually became more comfortable with having roles with many lines. I got to know my fellow cast members pretty well, and now I have a group of friends who all share one common interest. I am very happy that I started doing theater, because I would have been missing out.
Theater has helped me learn new skills and discover some of my new talents. Before I ever started theater, I just assumed that I wasn’t good at acting, singing, or dancing whatsoever. When I did my first show, I did much better than I expected. Theater helped me sharpen these skills, so now I am much more confident when I am acting in plays and even public speaking. I also learned completely new skills that I had never thought of, like improv. I really like doing improv for fun, and it also has an important use in theater. I’ve learned so much from theater.
Overall, theater has been one of the most fun and enriching activities I have participated in. To me, theater means meeting new people, learning new things, and expressing yourself through performance. I will definitely continue to perform in shows with FACT because it has been a huge part of my life these past years.
•••
By Bekah Matz
Theatre is an art form that has been around for a long time, and while the current pandemic has halted some productions (like Aladdin, rip) it’s also been a way for us to come together and find a safe way to continue performing.
Performance and theatre was something I’ve found interesting from a young age, whether it was on TV or onstage. I finally auditioned for my first show in the spring of my 8th grade year, and I’m very glad I did. That decision was one of the best things I did at that time, because I ended up really enjoying performing in Mary Poppins Jr.
In short, theatre is not just a really fun activity. It’s also an outlet, and something that I can rely on being there, even in a pandemic. It is a way to express myself through a character, and entertain people for however long the show runs. I’ve also met a lot of awesome people through theatre who I’m very glad I’m friends with. All in all, theatre means a lot to me, and it’s hard to really put it into words.