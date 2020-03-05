Thursday - 5
family
Parents & Twos Storytime,for 2 year olds and their caregivers, 11:15 a.m., spaces are limited, Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
music/nightlife
Early Music Concert Series, 8:30 p.m., The Marlin, 3412 College Road, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke, hosted by David Leslie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30 p.m. New voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net.
nature
Fairbanks Paddlers, presenting a spring slideshow of paddling the Alsek River, 7-9 p.m., Mushers Hall, 924 Farmers Loop, with the Folk School selling hot dogs and popcorn, you bring your own beverage, while Cameron Baird presents a slideshow of 150 miles of the Alsek River’s ice age wilderness. Free, open to public. 457-3962
Friday - 6
First Friday
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
Trax First Friday, at Trax Outdoor Center, 310 Birch Hill Road, with food for purchase, local art and artisans on display, and live music and HooDoo beer on tap, reception 5-8 p.m. 374-9600
Wandering Bear Gallery, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit B, with works on display by Fairbanks North Star Borough ISD students as part of Youth Arts Month. This exhibition features young artists and a diversity of subject matter and media. Free, open to public. Reception 5-8 p.m. 371-2299
Megan Perra, her works on display, reception 3-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling Company, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F., ages 21 and under welcome with a parent or guardian. Perra is a naturalist illustrator who enjoys drawing, painting and printing artwork of wilderness and wildlife. 750-1283
Watercolor Society Show, the 21st annual, with more than 55 local works on display, and a show by Miho Aoki, “Random Everyday Procedures,” reception 5-8 p.m. Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St.
Two Street Gallery, 535 Second Ave., presenting the exhibit “Looking Back Can Bring The Future Into Focus,” reception 5-8 p.m. Show features past and present images with a look at the future. 322-9182
Fairbanks Distilling Company, showcasing the UAF Alaska and Polar Regions Collections and Archives staff’s samplings of historic Fairbanks prints, 410 Cushman St. Minors must be accompanied by a parent. Open 4-8 p.m.
Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave. in Co-op Plaza, hosting a Roaring 20s photo exhibit by Richard Mitchell, opening reception 5-8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for the rest of March.
Blue Door Antiques, and Sally’s Salon of Style, 315 Illinois St. and 315B Illinois St., hosting works by Marjorie Plessinger, reception 5-8 p.m. 378-6376
Works by Nancy Hausle Johnson,on display at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, reception 5-8 p.m. 347-5709
books
Book Signing, with Michael Koskey, one of three authors of “Through Their Eyes - A Community History of Eagle, Circle, and Central,” 5-8 p.m., Alaskana Raven Books & Things, 535 Second Ave., in Co-op Plaza. 347-8302
dance
Contra Dance, with live music by Swing Dogs and dance instruction by caller Lynn Basham, new dancer orientation at 7:45 p.m., dancing 8-11 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center. $10 adults, $8 adult members, $7 youth, $5 youth members, 13 and under no charge. Sponsored by Contra Borealis Dancers. Beginners welcome, no partner necessary. Information: 457-8957 or www.contraborealis.org.
family
Mother Moose Storytime,for babies up to 23 months old and a parent or caregiver, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
Early Explorers, examining music, 10 a.m. to noon, Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, UAF campus, for ages 5 and younger, included with museum admission, adult supervision required. 474-7505
Parents and Twos Storytime, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, for 2-year-olds, no registration required. 488-6101
film
Film Screening, “On the Wings of the Raven,” 5:30-7:30 p.m., Murie Auditorium, UAF campus, hosted by UAF Anthropology Colloquium Series, free, open to public. “On the Wings of the Raven” is a documentary film by Tom Miller (Pretty Good Productions) and the Snowchange Cooperative about the career and worldview of Finnish nature photographer Eero Murtomäki.
music/nightlife
PUBLIQuartet, performing contemporary, innovative chamber music, 7:30 p.m., UAF Davis Concert Hall, produced by Fairbanks Concert Association, co-hosted by UAF Department of Music, tickets online at fairbanksconcert.org.
Band TBA, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Choreographer’s Showcase, the fifth annual, 7 p.m., 656 Seventh Ave., hosted by Dance REVolution Crew, tickets online at tututix.com.
Sand Castle, performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
Saturday - 7
books
Literary Arts Reading, 7-8 p.m., Wandering Bear Gallery, 3501 Lathrop Street, Unit B, with Fairbanks-based writer Leah Aronow-Brown, who writes poetry, nonfiction memoir and fiction. For more information, visit fairbanksarts.org.
Literacy Council of Alaska, benefit poster signing, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Forget-Me-Not Books, 517 Gaffney Road, $10 recommended donation, join Fairbanks Daily News-Miner cartoonist and Chamber of Commerce 2020 Artist of the Year Jamie Smith for “Hibernate With a Good Book” special poster signing to benefit the Literacy Council of Alaska. 456-6212
Author Talk,with J. Pennelope Goforth on “The Ships That Made Alaska,” hosted by Friends of SS Nenana, 7-9 p.m., Raven Landing, 1222 Cowles St. Goforth will be offering copies of her book for sale with 60% of the proceeds donated to FSSN. Evening includes hors d’oeuvres with a no-host bar, music by the Pioneer Pickers, and a silent auction. Email friendsofssnenana@gmail.com for more.
culinary
International Women’s Day, a celebration, 4-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling Company, 3501 Lathrop St., under age 21 welcome with parent or guardian. 750-1283
Sipping Saturday, 4-8 p.m., Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St., featuring a new cocktail made with award-winning 68 Below vodka. Minors must be accompanied by a parent. 452-5055
dance
Open Dance Practice,with the Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks, 4-6 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect the dance floor. No partner necessary. $2 members/$3 public. Call 456-3331 for more info.
Woman’s Choice Dance,8:30-11 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center, 2300 Airport Way, hosted by Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks, $5 members, $6 public. See www.fairbanksballroom.dance for more.
family
Brick-O-Mania, Lego building fun hour, 2-3 p.m., the theme is all things Seuss, North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, no registration required. 488-6101
Junior Curators, studying music, 2-4 p.m., Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, UAF campus, for ages 6 and older, included with museum admission, adult supervision required. 474-7505
music/nightlife
Singer Songwriter Showcase, International Women’s Day Edition, 10 p.m., The Marlin, 3412 College Road, doors at 9:30 p.m., music at 10 p.m., $5 cover, ages 21 and older. Performers include Carey Seward, Amanda Bent, Rachel Blackwell and more.
Choreographer’s Showcase, the fifth annual, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., 656 Seventh Ave., hosted by Dance REVolution Crew, tickets online at tututix.com.
Fairbanks Trad Irish Session, 7-10 p.m., Pizza Hut, 89 College Road, 374-6045. All levels of musicians welcome.
Sand Castle, performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
Kit Carson,performing at Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 455-6665. Free, open to the public.
North Star Strings, rehearsal, 10 a.m. to noon, open to adult string players who enjoy playing show tunes, light classics, pops and fiddle music. Music department, room 301, University of Alaska Fairbanks. Free, no auditions, new players of all abilities welcome. See www.northstarstrings.org or call 479-6064 for more.
Sunday - 8
music/nightlife
Sunday Night Karaoke, with guest hosts each Sunday, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 8 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
special event
Pioneers of Alaska,2020 king and queen regents coronation ceremony, 2-4 p.m., Pioneers of Alaska Museum in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, the 82 crowning. This year pioneers will crown Joy and Robin McDougall, who will represent Fairbanks and the pioneers at events in Alaska in the next year. Free, open to public.
Monday - 9
family
Drop-In Crafts, come by to create your own dog team for ages 3 and up, 1:00 – 5:00, Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
music/nightlife
Magic Monday,card playing, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
special event
Community Purim Event, 6:30-9 p.m., Congregation Or HaTzafon, 1744 Aurora Drive. The Or HaTzafon community will celebrate Purim, doors open at 6:30 p.m., please bring desserts and drinks to share. Megillah reading starts at 7, followed by annual do it yourself Purim play. Come in costume, and if you don’t have your own noisemaker we have some to share. 456-1002
Tuesday - 10
family
Preschool Storytime,for 3 to 5 year olds, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
Preschool Storytime, for 3 to 5 year olds, 1:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
Pajama Storytime,for 3 to 10 year olds, 7:00 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
music/nightlife
Board Gang Game Night,starting at 7 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., free gaming time as well as tournaments and some prizes, games provided. Free, open to public, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Tuesday Night Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by Cherie. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Great Land Sounds, men’s barbershop chorus, 6:30 p.m. at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. There is no cost, and any man who likes to sing is welcome to try singing in four-part harmony. Email music.maker@live.com for more information.
Aurora Women’s Chorale, an all-female choir directed by Janice Trumbull, 7 p.m., rehearsing at University Park Bible Church, 3681 Sandvik, all voices and talents welcome. Email is allison2619@gmail.com or see www.aurorawomenschorale.org online.
Tuesday Movie Night, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Pioneer Park Pickers, 6:30-9 p.m., in Pioneer Park Hall in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, open to the public, jammers and audience welcome. 488-2225
Wednesday - 11
family
Drop-In Crafts, come by to create a variety of flowers for ages 3 and up, 1:00 – 5:00, Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052
Preschool Storytime,11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, for ages 3-5, no registration required. 488-6101
music/nightlife
Wednesday Night Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Open Mic Night,the longest-running open mic night in Fairbanks, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road. 9:30 p.m., ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Folk music, By Ice Jam, 7-10 p.m. at Pizza Hut, 89 College Road. 374-6045
Thursday - 12
family
Mother Moose Storytime, for babies and toddlers 23 months and younger, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, no registration required. 488-6101
Polar Princesses Hour, 1-5 p.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, no registration required. 488-6101
music/nightlife
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke, hosted by David Leslie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30 p.m. New voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net.