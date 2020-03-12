Thursday - 12
family
Mother Moose Storytime, for babies and toddlers 23 months and younger, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, no registration required. 488-6101
Polar Princesses Hour, 1-5 p.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, no registration required. 488-6101
Bricktastic, Lego building fun with our Legos & Duplos and your imagination, ages 3 and up, 1:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
music/nightlife
Stand-up Comedy, with Rodney Carrington, the country comedian, singer, actor in concert, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m., Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way, tickets available online at eventbrite.com, mature audiences only.
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke, hosted by David Leslie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30 p.m. New voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net.
Friday - 13
dance
English Country Dancing, with live music, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Hall in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, hosted by Fairbanks English Country Dancers, $10 adults, $5 ages 18 and younger. No partner or experience necessary. All dances are walked, reviewed, and called. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes. Email fairbanksenglish
countrydancers@gmail.com for more.
family
Makers’ Club, think, design and build creative solutions to a problem, ages 8 and up, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
Parents and Twos Storytime, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, for 2-year-olds, no registration required. 488-6101
Movie Matinees, 2 p.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, no registration required. 488-6101
Open Creativity Lab,10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open time to get creative, Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, UAF campus, included with museum admission, adult supervision required. 474-7505
music/nightlife
Sand Castle,performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
St. Patrick’s Day Party,4-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F., ages 21 and older.
Saturday - 14
books
Book Discussion Group, hosted by League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St. free, open to public, discussing “Cod,” written by Mark Kurlansky, the story of the fish over the centuries and the difficulties cod had with the environment. Recipes on cooking cod are at the end of the book. 479-6224
dance
Open Dance Practice,with the Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks, 4-6 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect the dance floor. No partner necessary. $2 members/$3 public. Call 456-3331 for more info.
Argentine Tango Milonga, at Trax Outdoor Center, 310 Birch Hill Road, downstairs in the yoga studio, 7-9 p.m. All ages welcome, $5 admission.
family
Drop-In Playtime,noon to 3 p.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, no registration required. 488-6101
lecture
Personality Types workshop,based on C G Jung’s personality types, 4-6 p.m., Cold Climate Research Housing Center, 955 Draajnik Drive on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, $15 general, no charge for members. 479-6828 or info@jungalaska.org for more.
music/nightlife
St. Punx Day, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, with Jeremiah Patterson, 9 p.m. to close, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Fairbanks Trad Irish Session,7-10 p.m., Pizza Hut, 89 College Road, 374-6045. All levels of musicians welcome.
Sand Castle,performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
Kit Carson,performing at Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 455-6665. Free, open to the public.
North Star Strings, rehearsal, 10 a.m. to noon, open to adult string players who enjoy playing show tunes, light classics, pops and fiddle music. Music department, room 301, University of Alaska Fairbanks. Free, no auditions, new players of all abilities welcome. See www.northstarstrings.org or call 479-6064 for more.
Midnite Mine, early St. Patrick’s Day party, all day, with drink Jameson and Guinness, 308 Wendell Ave., ages 21 and older.
St. Patrick’s Day Party, 4-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F., ages 21 and older.
Sunday - 15
music/nightlife
Stand-up Comedy, with Jo Koy in concert, 7:30 p.m., Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave., tickets available online at ticketmaster.com. or at boxoffice.
Sunday Night Karaoke, with guest hosts each Sunday, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 8 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
St. Patrick’s Day Party, 4-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F., ages 21 and older.
Monday - 16
family
Mother Moose Storytime, for babies up to 23 months old and a parent or caregiver, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
music/nightlife
Magic Monday,card playing, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
St. Patrick’s Day Party,4-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F., ages 21 and older.
Tuesday - 17
family
Preschool Storytime,for 3 to 5 year olds, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
lecture
Alaska Design Forum, “Revised Utopias” with speaker Nathan Shafer, 6-8 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., with Shafer taking a look at his augmented reality project Dirigibles of Denali. The work looks at how three futuristic cities in Alaska never panned out, and how they are now reconsidered. $5 students, $15 general admission at the door.
music/nightlife
St. Patrick’s Day Party,4-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F., ages 21 and older.
Board Gang Game Night, starting at 7 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., free gaming time as well as tournaments and some prizes, games provided. Free, open to public, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Tuesday Night Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by Cherie. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Great Land Sounds,men’s barbershop chorus, 6:30 p.m. at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. There is no cost, and any man who likes to sing is welcome to try singing in four-part harmony. Email music.maker@live.com for more information.
Aurora Women’s Chorale, an all-female choir directed by Janice Trumbull, 7 p.m., rehearsing at University Park Bible Church, 3681 Sandvik, all voices and talents welcome. Email is allison2619@gmail.com or see www.aurorawomenschorale.org online.
Tuesday Movie Night, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Pioneer Park Pickers,6:30-9 p.m., in Pioneer Park Hall in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, open to the public, jammers and audience welcome. 488-2225
Wednesday - 18
family
Preschool Storytime, for 3 to 5 year olds, 1:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Preschool Storytime,11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, for ages 3-5, no registration required. 488-6101
music/nightlife
Stand-up Comedy, “A Women of Comedy Weekend Starring Kate Quigley,” with actress and comedian Kate Quigley and local female guest performers, and hosts Jerry and Glenner, 7 p.m., Clearwater Lodge, Delta. Tickets available at The Comic Shop, 418 Third St., Suite 5B, online at AKtickets.com, and at the venue. and AKTickets.com Ticket for Wed & Thur available in advance at the clubs. More information at AlaskaComedy.com.
Wednesday Night Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Open Mic Night, the longest-running open mic night in Fairbanks, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road. 9:30 p.m., ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Folk music, By Ice Jam, 7-10 p.m. at Pizza Hut, 89 College Road. 374-6045
Thursday - 19
family
Family Concert, featuring improv for kids with Molly Proue, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, admission is $2/person after 5 p.m. 374-6873
music/nightlife
Stand-up Comedy, “A Women of Comedy Weekend Starring Kate Quigley,” with actress and comedian Kate Quigley and local female guest performers, and hosts Jerry and Glenner, 8 p.m., Roundup Steakhouse, 2701 S. Cushman St. Tickets available at The Comic Shop, 418 Third St., Suite 5B, online at AKtickets.com, and at the venue. and AKTickets.com Ticket for Wed & Thur available in advance at the clubs. More information at AlaskaComedy.com.
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke,hosted by David Leslie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
