Thursday - 13
dance
House Concert, part of Winter Dance Weekend, 7 p.m., with Oakland and Seattle-based musicians Audrey Knuth and Amy Englesberg followed by a jam with local musicians. Admission $15, all proceeds go to the musicians. Call 738-5883 for more information.
family
Mother Moose Storytime,for babies and toddlers 23 months or younger, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration required. 488-6101
music/nightlife
The Marlin, early Thursday concert series, 8 p.m., no cover, ages 21 and older, 3412 College Road. Today: Amanda Bent performs. 479-4646
Wonders at Dusk, with illusionist Scott Silven, hosted by Fairbanks Concert Association, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, tickets online at fairbanksconcert.org.
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30 p.m. New voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net.
Friday - 14
dance
Winter Dance Weekend, contra dance with live music by guest musicians Audrey Knuth and Amy Englesberg and dance instruction by Vermont caller Luke Donforth, 7-10 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center. Sponsored by Contra Borealis Dancers. Beginners welcome, sliding scale admission fee. For more information go to bit.ly/winterdance2020 or call 738-5883.
family
Parents and Twos,story time for 2-year-olds and a parent or caregiver, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration required. 488-6101
Hawkeye’s Birthday, 1-5 p.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration required. Hawkeye is the library’s turtle, who is turning 38 years old. 488-6101
lecture
Furniture Talk, “Passion of the Heart: Kraks to Kubbestols, Norwegian and Finnish Rustic Furniture,” with Phil Marshall, traditional woodcarver, talking about design and construction of some traditional Norwegian and Finnish rustic furniture, open to public, free, 7:30 pm., Sons of Norway Lodge, 151 Wilderness Drive, potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m.
music/nightlife
Arctic Entry, 10 p.m. at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, $4 cover, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Netflix and Naughty Bits, a Naked Stage Productions rom-com burlesque show with special guests, 9 p.m., downstairs at 541 Third Ave., with skits, singing, dancing and performances, ages 21 and older, beverages available for purchase, tickets online at nakedstageproductions.com.
Forty Ninth in Fairbanks, with performances by Bishop Slice, Starbuks, E Grit, Fat Trophy Wife, dance music by DJ Blaque and DJ BeeOne, 10 p.m., The Marlin, 3412 College Road, $5 cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Grown N Sexy, a Valentine’s party, 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with music by Tony Taylor, ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
Sand Castle, performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
stage
“Death of a Salesman,” the Arthur Miller classic, directed by Heath Robertson, produced by Fairbanks Drama Association, 7:30 p.m., Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18, available online at AKtickets.com or at the box office one hour before showtime. Reservations can be made at 456-7529.
Saturday - 15
culinary
Sipping Saturday, 4-8 p.m., Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St, featuring a new house made cocktail using a Sipping Streams tea and award winning 68 Below vodka, ages 21 and older. 452-5055
dance
Open Dance Practice,with the Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks, 4-6 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect the dance floor. No partner necessary. $2 members/$3 public. Call 456-3331 for more info.
Winter Dance Weekend, at Pioneer Park Dance Center, 2300 Airport Way, workshops are a caller’s workshop from 10:45 a.m. to noon, contra dance workshop “What’s in a Name” from 1-2:15 p.m., contra dance workshop “Accommodating Contras” from 2:30-3:45 p.m., waltz lesson from 4-4:30 p.m., a contra dance from 7:30-10:30 pm with live music by guest musicians Audrey Knuth and Amy Englesberg and dance instruction by Vermont caller Luke Donforth, techno contra 10:45 p.m. to midnight. Sponsored by Contra Borealis Dancers. Beginners welcome, sliding scale admission fee. For more information, go to bit.ly/winterdance2020 or call 738-5883.
family
Super Saturday,2-4 p.m., Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, with safety and preparedness talks from Volunteers in Policing and borough emergency operations. 374-6873
music/nightlife
Chinese New Year Celebration, with buffet dinner and cultural performances, 5:30 p.m., Wood Center Ballroom at University of Alaska Fairbanks, tickets in advance are $20 adult, $10 children ages 5-12, at the door add $2 more, for tickets and info call 474-0928, 474-7004, or 573-202-9295.
Winter Folk Fest,noon to 10 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall, 4448 Pikes Landing Road, a free family-friendly music event with more than 25 local bands, arts and crafts vendors, food and beverage for purchase, sponsored by Ivory Jacks, Fairbanks Distilling, and Good Cannabis. www.fairbanksfolkfest.org
Netflix and Naughty Bits,a Naked Stage Productions rom-com burlesque show with special guests, 9 p.m., downstairs at 541 Third Ave., with skits, singing, dancing and performances, ages 21 and older, beverages available for purchase, tickets online at nakedstageproductions.com.
The Horsenecks, with local opener Callen Christensen, 9 p.m., The Marlin, 3412 College Road, $9, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Eff Luv Tour, with DJ’s Blaque & BeeOne, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., with music by Tony Taylor, ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
The Casey Smith Project, with Good Hank, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., UAF Pub, Wood Center on UAF campus, no cover charge, ages 21 and older.
Fairbanks Trad Irish Session, 7-10 p.m., Pizza Hut, 89 College Road, 374-6045. All levels of musicians welcome.
Kit Carson, performing at Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 455-6665. Free, open to the public.
North Star Strings,rehearsal, 10 a.m. to noon, open to adult string players who enjoy playing show tunes, light classics, pops and fiddle music. Music department, room 301, University of Alaska Fairbanks. Free, no auditions, new players of all abilities welcome. See www.northstarstrings.org or call 479-6064 for more.
stage
Sunday - 16
dance
Winter Dance Weekend, at the Pioneer Park Dance Center, 2300 Airport Way, open mic contra dance from 10:45 a.m. to noon, “Last Chance Contra Dance” from 1-3:30 p.m. with live music by guest musicians Audrey Knuth and Amy Englesberg and dance instruction by Vermont caller Luke Donforth. Sponsored by Contra Borealis Dancers, beginners welcome, sliding scale admission fee. For more information, go to bit.ly/winterdance2020 or call 738-5883.
music/nightlife
stage
“Death of a Salesman,” the Arthur Miller classic, directed by Heath Robertson, produced by Fairbanks Drama Association, 2 p.m., Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18, available online at AKtickets.com or at the box office one hour before showtime. Reservations can be made at 456-7529.
Monday - 17
music/nightlife
Magic Monday,card playing, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Tuesday - 18
dance
Argentine Tango Practice,class 7-8 p.m., practice 8-8:30 p.m., downstairs at Mary Siah Recreation Center, 805 14th Ave., $5 for practice, $10 per person per class. All ages welcome as well as singles and new dancers. For more information, see the Fairbanks Tango group page on Facebook.
family
Bricktastic, school’s out Lego building fun with our Legos & Duplos and your imagination, ages 3 and up, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
Makers’ Club,think, design and build creative solutions to a problem, ages 8 and up, 1:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
Pajama Story Time, for 3 to 10 year olds, 7 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
lecture
Photography Talk,“Arctic to Attu: A Photographer’s Tour of Alaska Wildlife Refuges,” 5-6 p.m., Watershed School, 4975 Decathlon. Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges will feature guest speaker Lisa Hupp who will share her experiences behind the lens photographing Alaska’s refuges. Free, open to public. 347-8086
Design Talk, hosted by Alaska Design Forum, presenting “Revised Utopias” with Tucker Viemeister of Industrial Design in New York City, 6-8 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., $15 general, $5 student. Viemeister works in design with such topics and items as consumer products, transportation, architecture, digital interactive responsive experiences, graphics, branding and strategy.
music/nightlife
Board Gang Game Night,starting at 7 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., free gaming time as well as tournaments and some prizes, games provided. Free, open to public, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Great Land Sounds, men’s barbershop chorus, 6:30 p.m. at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. There is no cost, and any man who likes to sing is welcome to try singing in four-part harmony. Email music.maker@live.com for more information.
Aurora Women’s Chorale, an all-female choir directed by Janice Trumbull, 7 p.m., rehearsing at University Park Bible Church, 3681 Sandvik, all voices and talents welcome. Email is allison2619@gmail.com or see www.aurorawomenschorale.org online.
Tuesday Movie Night, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Pioneer Park Pickers, 6:30-9 p.m., in Pioneer Park Hall in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, open to the public, jammers and audience welcome. 488-2225
Peace Choir Rehearsals, 6:45-8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4448 Pikes Landing Road, with Flynn Ludington, director, and Paul Krejci, pianist. All singers welcome, “creating a culture of peace through song.” 322-2521
Wednesday - 19
family
Fossils Children’s Program, see and touch real fossils, try hands-on activities and hear a story with a museum educator, for school-aged children, 1:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library Auditorium, 1215 Cowles St. 459-1052
Preschool Story Time, for 3 to 5 year olds, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration required. 488-6101
lecture
History Talk, “Roshier H. Creecy: A Black Man’s Search for Freedom and Prosperity in the Koyukuk Gold Fields of Alaska,” presented by Peggy Merritt, 7 p.m., Pioneer Hall at Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, hosted by Tanana Yukon Historical Society, free, open to public. See www.tananayukon
history.org for more.
music/nightlife
Open Mic Night,the longest-running open mic night in Fairbanks, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road. 9:30 p.m., ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Folk music,By Ice Jam, 7-10 p.m. at Pizza Hut, 89 College Road. 374-6045
Thursday - 20
family
Family Concert,with the music department from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, food and snacks for purchase, $2 per person after 5 p.m., free for members. For more information, visit fairbankschildrens
music/nightlife
The Marlin, early Thursday concert series, 8 p.m., no cover, ages 21 and older, 3412 College Road. 479-4646
