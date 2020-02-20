Thursday - 20
family
Family Concert, with the music department from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, food and snacks for purchase, $2 per person after 5 p.m., free for members. For more information, visit fairbankschildrensmuseum.com.
music/nightlife
The Marlin, early Thursday concert series featuring Jeremy Larsson, 8 p.m., no cover, ages 21 and older, 3412 College Road. 479-4646
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke, hosted by Cherie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30 p.m. New voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net.
Friday - 21
dance
Leftover Chocolate Dance, 8:30-11 p.m., in Pioneer Park Dance Center, Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, hosted by Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks, $5 members, $6 public.
family
Parents and Twos, storytime for 2-year-olds and a parent or caregiver, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration required. 488-6101
Early Explorers,studying fossils, 10 a.m. to noon, University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, free with museum admission, for ages 5 and younger.
film
Family Movie Night,5:30-8 p.m., Doyon Industrial Facilities, 615 Bidwell Ave., Suite 103, presented by Fairbanks Native Association Youth and Young Adults Services, hosting a family movie night with pizza, popcorn and snacks, free, open to public. 452-6226
music/nightlife
Netflix and Naughty Bits, a Naked Stage Productions rom-com burlesque show with special guests, 9 p.m., downstairs at 541 Third Ave., with skits, singing, dancing and performances, ages 21 and older, beverages available for purchase, tickets online at nakedstageproductions.com.
Arly Jylz, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $4 cover. 374-2900
Barcelona Boys Choir, with guests Casey Smith Project, Good Hank and DJ Pika, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, tickets required, available online at bit.ly/38Lb8Js.
Sand Castle, performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
stage
“Death of a Salesman,” the Arthur Miller classic, directed by Heath Robertson, produced by Fairbanks Drama Association, 7:30 p.m., Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18, available online at AKtickets.com or at the box office one hour before showtime. Reservations can be made at 456-7529.
Saturday - 22
art
Ray Troll Talk, and book signing, noon to 4:30 p.m., University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, included with museum admission. Troll will talk about his explorations and art, including the making of the “Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline” exhibit on display in the museum’s Special Exhibits Gallery. Artist meet and greet is noon to 3 p.m., book signing is 3:30-4 p.m., artist talk is 4-430 p.m.
culinary
Chili Cookoff, 2-5 p.m. with judging at 1 p.m., Santa’s Senior Center, 101 E. Fifth Ave., North Pole, lunch $10. 488-7256
Sipping Saturday, 4-8 p.m., Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St, featuring a new house made cocktail using a Sipping Streams tea and award winning 68 Below vodka, ages 21 and older. 452-5055
dance
Open Dance Practice, with the Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks, 4-6 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect the dance floor. No partner necessary. $2 members/$3 public. Call 456-3331 for more info.
Argentine Tango Milonga, at Trax Outdoor Center, 310 Birch Hill Road, downstairs in the yoga studio, 7-9 p.m. All ages welcome, $5 admission.
family
Super Saturday, 2-4 p.m., Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, learning about dental health, free with regular museum admission. 374-6873
Family Day, studying fossils, noon to 4 p.m., University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, free with museum admission, for all ages. 474-7505
film
Jewish Film Festival,the 22nd annual farthest north Jewish film fest, 7-8:15 p.m., Alaska Coffee Roasting Co., 4001 Geist Road, Suite 6, cost $5-10, 456-1002. Film: “I Remember,” a historical fresco about Jews living in small towns of provincial Poland before World War II.
music/nightlife
Netflix and Naughty Bits, a Naked Stage Productions rom-com burlesque show with special guests, 9 p.m., downstairs at 541 Third Ave., with skits, singing, dancing and performances, ages 21 and older, beverages available for purchase, tickets online at nakedstageproductions.com.
Steve Brown, and the Bailers, with openers Headbolt Heaters, doors at 8 p.m., music 9:30 p.m. to midnight, UAF Pub in the Wood Center, UAF campus, age 21 and older, $8 cover with student ID, $10 for general admission.
Medieval Keyneval,AKA Paul Krejci, performing 500-year-old arranged and original musical stunts on a modern piano, 7:30-9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fairbanks, 4448 Pike’s Landing Road, $10 suggested donation, family friendly event. 451-8838
Arly Jylz,on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $4 cover. 374-2900
Mardi Gras Pride Night, with DJs and music, 10 p.m., The Marlin, 3412 College Road, $5 cover, ages 21 and older.
Fairbanks Trad Irish Session, 7-10 p.m., Pizza Hut, 89 College Road, 374-6045. All levels of musicians welcome.
Sand Castle,performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
Kit Carson,performing at Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 455-6665. Free, open to the public.
North Star Strings, rehearsal, 10 a.m. to noon, open to adult string players who enjoy playing show tunes, light classics, pops and fiddle music. Music department, room 301, University of Alaska Fairbanks. Free, no auditions, new players of all abilities welcome. See www.northstarstrings.org or call 479-6064 for more.
special event
Alaska ComiCon, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave., tickets online at www.alaskacomicon.com.
stage
“Death of a Salesman,” the Arthur Miller classic, directed by Heath Robertson, produced by Fairbanks Drama Association, 7:30 p.m., Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18, available online at AKtickets.com or at the box office one hour before showtime. Reservations can be made at 456-7529.
Sunday - 23
film
Jewish Film Festival,the 22nd annual farthest north Jewish film fest, 6-7:30 p.m., Alaska Coffee Roasting Co., 4001 Geist Road, Suite 6, cost $5-10, 456-1002. Film: “After Munich,” on the Munich Olympics hostage crisis.
music/nightlife
Concerto Competition,winners concert, 4 p.m., Davis Concert Hall, UAF campus, tickets online at www.fairbankssymphony.org or at the box office.
Sunday Night Karaoke, hosted by David Leslie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 8 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
special event
Alaska ComiCon, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave., tickets online at www.alaskacomicon.com.
stage
“Death of a Salesman,” the Arthur Miller classic, directed by Heath Robertson, produced by Fairbanks Drama Association, 2 p.m., Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18, available online at AKtickets.com or at the box office one hour before showtime. Reservations can be made at 456-7529.
Monday - 24
music/nightlife
Magic Monday, card playing, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Tuesday - 25
dance
Argentine Tango Practice, class 7-8 p.m., practice 8-8:30 p.m., downstairs at Mary Siah Recreation Center, 805 14th Ave., $10 per person per class. All ages welcome as well as singles and new dancers. For more information, see the Fairbanks Tango group page on Facebook.
family
Preschool Storytime, for 3 to 5 year olds, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
lecture
Science Talk, “Alaska Aftershocks: The 2018 Anchorage Earthquake,” 7-8 p.m., Raven Landing Center, 1222 Cowles St., presented by Matt Gardine, part of the 2020 Science for Alaska Lecture Series, sponsored by the Geophysical Institute. Free, open to the public. 474-7787
music/nightlife
Board Gang Game Night, starting at 7 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., free gaming time as well as tournaments and some prizes, games provided. Free, open to public, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Tuesday Night Karaoke,at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by Cherie. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Great Land Sounds, men’s barbershop chorus, 6:30 p.m. at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. There is no cost, and any man who likes to sing is welcome to try singing in four-part harmony. Email music.maker@live.com for more information.
Aurora Women’s Chorale, an all-female choir directed by Janice Trumbull, 7 p.m., rehearsing at University Park Bible Church, 3681 Sandvik, all voices and talents welcome. Email is allison2619@gmail.com or see www.aurorawomenschorale.org online.
Tuesday Movie Night, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Pioneer Park Pickers,6:30-9 p.m., in Pioneer Park Hall in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, open to the public, jammers and audience welcome. 488-2225
Peace Choir Rehearsals, 6:45-8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4448 Pikes Landing Road, with Flynn Ludington, director, and Paul Krejci, pianist. All singers welcome, “creating a culture of peace through song.” 322-2521
Wednesday - 26
family
Preschool Storytime,for 3 to 5 year olds, 1:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Preschool Storytime,for 3 to 5 year olds, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration required. 488-6101
lecture
Climate Talk,“Alaskan Climate Change: What We Can Do To Stop It,” 7-8:30 p.m., presented by Terry Chapin speaking on changes to Alaska, The Folk School, 2300 Airport Way, Cabin 66, free, open to public.
music/nightlife
Wednesday Night Karaoke,at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Open Mic Night,the longest-running open mic night in Fairbanks, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road. 9:30 p.m., ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Folk music, By Ice Jam, 7-10 p.m. at Pizza Hut, 89 College Road. 374-6045
Thursday - 27
film
Jewish Film Festival, the 22nd annual farthest north Jewish film fest, 6-7:30 p.m., Alaska Coffee Roasting Co., 4001 Geist Road, Suite 6, cost $5-10, 456-1002. Film: “Heaven Underground,” on the largest Jewish cemetery still in use in use in Europe.
music/nightlife
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke, hosted by Cherie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30 p.m. New voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net.
The Marlin, early Thursday concert series, 8 p.m., no cover, ages 21 and older, 3412 College Road. 479-4646