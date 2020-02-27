Thursday - 27
film
Jewish Film Festival, the 22nd annual farthest north Jewish film fest, 6-7:30 p.m., Alaska Coffee Roasting Co., 4001 Geist Road, Suite 6, cost $5-10, 456-1002. Film: “Heaven Underground,” on the largest Jewish cemetery still in use in use in Europe.
music/nightlife
Daddy D’s Dirty Revue,a burlesque revue and show, doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m., $15 cover at the door, The Marlin, 3412 College Road, ages 21 and older, admission includes all entertainment after the show. 799-3364 or email daddydsdirtydancers@gmail.com for more.
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke, hosted by Cherie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30 p.m. New voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net.
Friday - 28
art
Fourth Friday Art Show,“Water is a Precious Resource and Pendant Quilt” unveiling, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Pearl Creek Elementary, 700 Auburn Drive, free, open to public. Students at Pearl Creek Elementary have been working with resident artist Margaret Donat and have completed two projects that will become permanent art installations in the school. Finger food will be served in the commons.
family
Parents and Twos, storytime for 2-year-olds and a parent or caregiver, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration required. 488-6101
Early Explorers, studying fossils, 10 a.m. to noon, University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, free with museum admission, for ages 5 and younger.
music/nightlife
Marc Brown, and the Blues Crew, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $4 cover. 374-2900
Sand Castle, performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
Saturday - 29
culinary
Sipping Saturday,4-8 p.m., Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St, featuring a new house made cocktail using a Sipping Streams tea and award winning 68 Below vodka, ages 21 and older. 452-5055
A Raspberry Affair, 4-8 p.m., Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St, Unit F, a collaboration of Just The Tips - Boreal Infused Eats + Tea and Hoarfrost Distilling, featuring raspberry dishes and drinks. 750-1283
dance
Open Dance Practice, with the Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks, 4-6 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect the dance floor. No partner necessary. $2 members/$3 public. Call 456-3331 for more info.
Hippity-Hop Social Dance, 8:30-11 p.m., in Pioneer Park Dance Center, Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, hosted by Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks, $5 members, $6 public.
family
Pint Size Prom, 4-7 p.m., Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, $15 per child for nonmembers, $12 per child for museum members, with music, food, DJ, photo booth. More info at 374-6873
Kids Night In, 5:30-8 p.m., Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, $25 per child for nonmembers, $20 per child for museum members. More info at 374-6873
Mother Moose Storytime, for babies up to 23 months old and a parent or caregiver, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
film
Jewish Film Festival, the 22nd annual farthest north Jewish film fest, 7-8:15 p.m., Alaska Coffee Roasting Co., 4001 Geist Road, Suite 6, cost $5-10, 456-1002. Film one: “A Thousand Kisses,” film two: “The Twinning Reaction.”
music/nightlife
Dark Winter Nights, true stories from Alaska, 7 p.m. at Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way, hosted by Rob Prince with guests telling stories of Alaska life and adventures. Admission is $20; seniors, students and military are $15; ages 12 and younger $5. Tickets at the door or online at DarkWinterNights.com. Event should be considered rated PG-13.
Leap Year Party, starting at 8 p.m., the Boatel, 3368 Riverside Drive, with karaoke with the Kohlers, ages 21 and older.
Marc Brown, and the Blues Crew, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $4 cover. 374-2900
Fairbanks Community Band, “I Love Winter” concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Davis Concert Hall, UAF campus, free admissions, donations welcome.
Daddy D’s Dirty Revue, a burlesque revue and show, doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m., $15 cover at the door, The Marlin, 3412 College Road, ages 21 and older, admission includes all entertainment after the show. 799-3364 or email daddydsdirtydancers@gmail.com for more.
Fairbanks Trad Irish Session,7-10 p.m., Pizza Hut, 89 College Road, 374-6045. All levels of musicians welcome.
Sand Castle, performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
Kit Carson, performing at Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 455-6665. Free, open to the public.
North Star Strings, rehearsal, 10 a.m. to noon, open to adult string players who enjoy playing show tunes, light classics, pops and fiddle music. Music department, room 301, University of Alaska Fairbanks. Free, no auditions, new players of all abilities welcome. See www.northstarstrings.org or call 479-6064 for more.
Sunday - 1
film
Jewish Film Festival,the 22nd annual farthest north Jewish film fest, 6-7:30 p.m., Alaska Coffee Roasting Co., 4001 Geist Road, Suite 6, cost $5-10, 456-1002. Film: “The Prince and the Dybbuk,” on the filmmaker Moshe Waks.
music/nightlife
Sunday Night Karaoke, hosted by David Leslie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 8 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Monday - 2
family
Dr. Seuss Play Day,do-it-yourself children’s activities featuring our favorite Seuss characters, for ages 3 and up. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
film
Documentary Film Screening,“When The Fog Clears, 4-6 p.m., UAF Schaible Auditorium (first floor of Engineering and Bunnell buildings) 1790 Tanana Loop, UAF campus, free, open to public. The scenery of Kiska and Attu Islands is intertwined with remembrances by descendants, from both Japan and the U.S., of those who lost their lives there during WWII. English Film. Free Admission. Open to the public. 474-5500
music/nightlife
Magic Monday, card playing, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
nature
Arctic Audubon Talk,“Birding the Falkland Islands, or Why The Falklands Is Better Than Antarctica.” with Rebecca Dunne and Hayden Nevill, 7 p.m., Noel Wien Library Auditorium, 1215 Cowles St. Dunne and Nevill visited friends living in the Falkland Islands for some southern hemisphere birding. They’ll talk about their experience on several of the islands, the various birds they saw, how to plan a Falklands trip, and why it’s a great alternative to going to Antarctica. Free, open to public. 347-1802 or email at arcticaudubon@gmail.com.
Tuesday - 3
family
Preschool Storytime,for 3 to 5 year olds, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
lecture
Science Talk, “How You Can Get Involved in Aurora Research,” 7-8 p.m., Raven Landing Center, 1222 Cowles St., presented by Elizabeth MacDonald, part of the 2020 Science for Alaska Lecture Series, sponsored by the Geophysical Institute. Free, open to the public. 474-7787
music/nightlife
Board Gang Game Night,starting at 7 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., free gaming time as well as tournaments and some prizes, games provided. Free, open to public, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Tuesday Night Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by Cherie. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Great Land Sounds, men’s barbershop chorus, 6:30 p.m. at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. There is no cost, and any man who likes to sing is welcome to try singing in four-part harmony. Email music.maker@live.com for more information.
Aurora Women’s Chorale, an all-female choir directed by Janice Trumbull, 7 p.m., rehearsing at University Park Bible Church, 3681 Sandvik, all voices and talents welcome. Email is allison2619@gmail.com or see www.aurorawomenschorale.org online.
Tuesday Movie Night, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Pioneer Park Pickers,6:30-9 p.m., in Pioneer Park Hall in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, open to the public, jammers and audience welcome. 488-2225
Wednesday - 4
family
Parents & Twos Storytime,for 2 year olds and their caregivers, 10:15 a.m., spaces are limited, Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Parents & Twos Storytime, for 2 year olds and their caregivers, 11:15 a.m., spaces are limited, Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Preschool Storytime, for 3 to 5 year olds, 1:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Preschool Storytime, for 3 to 5 year olds, 11:15 .m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., registration not required.
music/nightlife
Wednesday Night Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Open Mic Night,the longest-running open mic night in Fairbanks, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road. 9:30 p.m., ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Folk music, By Ice Jam, 7-10 p.m. at Pizza Hut, 89 College Road. 374-6045
Thursday - 5
music/nightlife
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke, hosted by Cherie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
