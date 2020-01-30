Thursday - 30
music/nightlife
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke,hosted by Cherie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30 p.m. New voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net.
Friday - 31
family
Early Explorers, 10 a.m. to noon, University of Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, studying the walrus, for ages 5 and younger, siblings welcome, adult supervision required, included with museum admission. 474-7505
Parents and Twos, storytime for 2-year-olds and a parent or caregiver, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration needed. 488-6101
Wooly’s Fifth Birthday, celebrating five years of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with half-off admission, party games, crafts, and cake. For more information, visit fairbankschildrensmuseum.com.
music/nightlife
Capital Steps,7:30-10 p.m., Hering Auditorium, political sketch and improv comedy, hosted by Fairbanks Concert Association, tickets online at fairbanksconcert.org.
Comedy Roast,of Howie Thies, hosted by United Way, AlaskaComedy.com and AKtickets.com, 6-10 p.m., Event Center and Lounge, 1288 Sadler Way, tickets required.
John Shewfelt Jr., and Shot Time, on stage at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $4 cover. 374-2900
Sand Castle, performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
Saturday - 1
books
Literary Reading, hosted by Fairbanks Arts Association, 7-8 p.m., Wandering Bear Gallery, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit B, kicking off 2020 with readings from University of Alaska Fairbanks English Department faculty Daryl Farmer, Gerri Brightwell, Joe Holt and Sara Johnson. Free, open to public. For more information, visit fairbanksarts.org.
culinary
Sipping Saturday,noon to 8 p.m., Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St, featuring a new house made cocktail, the GeeHaw Dreamsicle, using Sipping Streams tea and award-winning 68 Below vodka, ages 21 and older. 452-5055
dance
Open Dance Practice, with the Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks, 4-6 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect the dance floor. No partner necessary. $2 members/$3 public. Call 456-3331 for more info.
family
Science Fair 101,10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noel Wien Library auditorium, 1215 Cowles St., what your child needs to know about entering science fairs, hosted by Fairbanks Children’s Museum. Free, open to public, no set time just drop in when available. 374-6873
film
“Dawson City, Frozen In Time,” a free showing of the film in honor of the start of the Yukon Quest, 8:30 a.m., Morris Thompson Visitor Center auditorium, 101 Dunkel St., a viewing of the two-hour documentary by Bill Morrison. Free, open to public. 474-9403
lecture
Historical Lecture,“The Great Wood Famine,” 9 a.m. to noon, Tanana Valley Railroad Museum in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, free, open to public, a look at the first 20 years of Fairbanks when it ran on an economy based on wood consumption, that brought Fairbanks to the very brink of extinction. A light breakfast of hotcakes, yogurt and granola, fruit medley, and other items will be served by the volunteers. Space is limited in the museum, please arrive early to make sure you get a seat. 459-7420
music/nightlife
Good Hank, Good Love Concert, 8-11 p.m., Venue, 514 Second Ave., $10 each on eventbrite.com, with a backroom concert and spoken word, ages 21 and older.
Stand-Up Comedy, the Funny Fest finale, with Jamie Lissow, 8 p.m., Firehouse Theater inside Dance Theatre Fairbanks, entry is through Goldie’s AK at 659 Fifth Ave. Tickets at AKtickets.com
Tony Taylor’s Birthday Celebration, doors at 8 p.m., performances start at 8:30 p.m., music by DJ Polo Polo Polo at 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, ages 21. 374-2900
Fairbanks Trad Irish Session, 7-10 p.m., Pizza Hut, 89 College Road, 374-6045. All levels of musicians welcome.
Kit Carson,performing at Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 455-6665. Free, open to the public.
North Star Strings, rehearsal, 10 a.m. to noon, open to adult string players who enjoy playing show tunes, light classics, pops and fiddle music. Music department, room 301, University of Alaska Fairbanks. Free, no auditions, new players of all abilities welcome. See www.northstarstrings.org or call 479-6064 for more.
Sunday - 2
music/nightlife
Sunday Night Karaoke, hosted by Cherie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 8 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Monday - 3
family
Mother Moose Storytime, for babies up to 23 months old and a parent or caregiver, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
music/nightlife
Magic Monday,card playing, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
nature
Arctic Audubon Talk,“Alaska Pollinators: Their Importance and How They’re Struggling,” three different presentations by Jessica Rykken, Lisa Hay and Dawn Cogan, 7 p.m., Noel Wien Library Auditorium, 1215 Cowles St., free, open to public. 347-1802
Tuesday - 4
culinary
Wine Tasting,featuring Hanh wines, Lavelle’s Bistro, 575 First Ave., 7 p.m., ages 21 and older, reservations required. 450-0555
dance
Argentine Tango Practice, class 7-8 p.m., practice 8-8:30 p.m., downstairs at Mary Siah Recreation Center, 805 14th Ave., $5 for practice, $10 per person per class. All ages welcome as well as singles and new dancers. For more information, see the Fairbanks Tango group page on Facebook.
family
Preschool Storytime,for 3 to 5 year olds, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
lecture
Science for Alaska, the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., Raven Landing Center, 1222 Cowles St., sponsored by the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Talks are free and open to the public. Call 474-7787 for more info. Today’s talk: “Nukes in Alaska: Then and Now” presented by Curt Szuberla.
music/nightlife
Board Gang Game Night, starting at 7 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., free gaming time as well as tournaments and some prizes, games provided. Free, open to public, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Tuesday Night Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by Cherie. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Great Land Sounds,men’s barbershop chorus, 6:30 p.m. at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. There is no cost, and any man who likes to sing is welcome to try singing in four-part harmony. Email music.maker@live.com for more information.
Aurora Women’s Chorale, an all-female choir directed by Janice Trumbull, 7 p.m., rehearsing at University Park Bible Church, 3681 Sandvik, all voices and talents welcome. Email is allison2619@gmail.com or see www.aurorawomenschorale.org online.
Tuesday Movie Night, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Pioneer Park Pickers, 6:30-9 p.m., in Pioneer Park Hall in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, open to the public, jammers and audience welcome. 488-2225
Peace Choir Rehearsals,6:45-8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4448 Pikes Landing Road, with Flynn Ludington, director, and Paul Krejci, pianist. All singers welcome, “creating a culture of peace through song.” 322-2521
Wednesday - 5
family
Parents & Twos Storytime, for 2 year olds and their caregivers, 10:15 a.m., spaces are limited, Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Parents & Twos Storytime, for 2 year olds and their caregivers, 11:15 a.m., spaces are limited, Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Preschool Storytime, for 3 to 5 year olds, 1:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Preschool Storytime,11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, no registration required. 488-6101
music/nightlife
Wednesday Night Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Open Mic Night,the longest-running open mic night in Fairbanks, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road. 9:30 p.m., ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Folk music, By Ice Jam, 7-10 p.m. at Pizza Hut, 89 College Road. 374-6045
Thursday - 6
family
Parents & Twos Storytime,for 2 year olds and their caregivers, 11:15 a.m., spaces are limited, Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
music/nightlife
The Marlin, early Thursday concert series, 8 p.m., no cover, ages 21 and older, 3412 College Road. 479-4646