Thursday - 6
family
Parents & Twos Storytime, for 2 year olds and their caregivers, 11:15 a.m., spaces are limited, Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
music/nightlife
The Marlin, early Thursday concert series, 8 p.m., no cover, ages 21 and older, 3412 College Road. 479-4646
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke, hosted by Cherie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30 p.m. New voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net.
stage
“Seussical, The Musical,” 7 p.m., Oehring Auditorium at North Pole High School, 601 NPHS Blvd., $15 general admission, $10 students, military and seniors, performed by North Pole High School Theatre.
Friday - 7
First Friday
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
Trax First Friday,at Trax Outdoor Center, 310 Birch Hill Road, with food for purchase, local art and artisans on display, and live music and HooDoo beer on tap, reception 5-8 p.m. 374-9600
Wandering Bear Gallery,3501 Lathrop St., Unit B, with works by photographer Sarah Manriquez exhibiting her project “Through Our Eyes,” and Anvil Catlin Williamson’s “Pressed.” Reception 5-8 p.m. 371-2299
Woodland Wellness Center, 376 Layla Court, with watercolors by Mary Clare Andrews, Axel Bachmann and Cheryl Berrong, watercolors and acrylics by Carol Nordin, and oils and acrylics by Aly Rasley, reception 5-8 p.m., with food and drink. 456-1571
Dual Art Show, with John Jodwalis’ “Stops Along the Way: Drawings Inspired by Wild Alaska,” and Jacqueline Jones-Butler’s “Looking Forward, Looking Back,” reception 5-8 p.m., Well Street Art Co., 1304 Well St. 452-6169
Mushing Memorabilia, benefiting the Yukon Quest, 5-8 p.m., Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., upstairs in the Co-Op Plaza. More than 60 items are up for auction in support of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, including rare posters signed posters, screen prints and more. Quest movies will be playing throughout the evening and refreshments will be available.
Tom Nixon Student Show, and Fairbanks Community Food Bank canned food donation event, at The Woodway, 1830 College Road, 5-7:30 p.m. Bring a canned food item to donate to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and see the art that Tom’s students have produced. There will be refreshments. The show will hang all month but the food donation only happens on First Friday. 456-3329
Steven Charley Art Show, on display at Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St., with Charley’s works depicting classic rock musicians and pop culture moments, reception 4-8 p.m.
“Feather and Fur,” works by Madeira Mason from her her mixed media art show depicting Alaskan animals and birds, 5-8 p.m., Two Street Gallery, 535 Second Ave. 322-9182 or www.2streetgallery.com.
books
First Friday author, book signing with Peggy Merritt, author of “Roshier H. Creecy, A Black Man’s Search for Freedom and Prosperity in the Koyukuk Gold Fields of Alaska,” 5-8 p.m., Alaskana Raven Books & Things, Downtown Co-op Plaza, 535 Second Ave. 347-8302
dance
Contra Dance, with live music by Celtic Confusion and dance instruction by caller David Kreiss-Tomkins, 8-11 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center with new dancer orientation starting at 7:45 p.m.; $10 adults, $8 adult members, $7 youth, $5 youth members, 13 and under no charge. Sponsored by Contra Borealis Dancers, beginners welcome, no partner necessary. Information: 457-8957 or www.contraborealis.org.
family
Parents and Twos Storytime, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd, no registration required. 488-6101
Kids Night In, at Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, 5:30-8 p.m., $25 nonmembers, $20 museum members. 374-6873
Astropalooza Spring 2020, 6-10 p.m., Reichardt Building, 1930 Yukon Drive, UAF campus, with the UAF Society of Physics Students hosting a free stargazing open house, free, open to public, telescopes provided. 474-7541
film
Mammoth Film Fest, 7-9 p.m., West Valley Performing Arts Center, 3800 Geist Road, featuring films made by students and the community, free, open to public. 978-1391 or mammothfilmfest.com.
lecture
OLLI Winter Lecture,3-4:30 p.m., Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, 101 Dunkel St., “An Interdependent People: Community, Conflict, and Change in Alaska,” presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Rev. Leslie Ahuvah Fails, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Fairbanks, will discuss what it means to be an interdependent people and the wisdom we have to offer ourselves that will strengthen our minds and hearts in the years ahead. Free, open to public. 474-6607
music/nightlife
Sand Castle, performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
Marc Brown, and The Blues Crew, 10 p.m. at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, $4 cover, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
stage
“Death of a Salesman,” the Arthur Miller classic, directed by Heath Robertson, produced by Fairbanks Drama Association, 7:30 p.m., Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18, available online at AKtickets.com or at the box office one hour before showtime. Reservations can be made at 456-7529.
“Seussical, The Musical,” 7 p.m., Oehring Auditorium at North Pole High School, 601 NPHS Blvd., $15 general admission, $10 students, military and seniors, performed by North Pole High School Theatre.
Bard-a-thon XXI, a reading of all of Shakespeare’s plays taking place round the clock through Feb. 16, Raven Landing Center, 1222 Cowles St., free, open to public, opens at 7 p.m. with special ceremony with readings starting at 8 p.m.
Saturday - 8
books
Book Discussion Group, hosted by League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St., discussing “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine Weiss. 479-6224
Book Signing, and reading with Paul Greci, author of “Hostile Territory, 6-8 p.m., Zach’s Restaurant at Sophie Station Suites, 1717 U. Ave. S., free, open to public. 980-3126
culinary
Sipping Saturday, 4-8 p.m., Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St, featuring a new house made cocktail using a Sipping Streams tea and award winning 68 Below vodka, ages 21 and older. 452-5055
dance
Open Dance Practice,with the Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks, 4-6 p.m., Pioneer Park Dance Center. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect the dance floor. No partner necessary. $2 members/$3 public. Call 456-3331 for more info.
family
Drop-in Playtime, with Legos and blocks, noon to 3 p.m. North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration required. 488-6101
music/nightlife
Arctic Entry, 10 p.m. at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, $4 cover, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Fairbanks Trad Irish Session, 7-10 p.m., Pizza Hut, 89 College Road, 374-6045. All levels of musicians welcome.
Sand Castle,performing contemporary folk, rock and retro pop, 8:30-10:30 p.m., at McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., 408 Cushman St. 456-6853
Kit Carson, performing at Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 455-6665. Free, open to the public.
North Star Strings, rehearsal, 10 a.m. to noon, open to adult string players who enjoy playing show tunes, light classics, pops and fiddle music. Music department, room 301, University of Alaska Fairbanks. Free, no auditions, new players of all abilities welcome. See www.northstarstrings.org or call 479-6064 for more.
special event
Heart to Heart,third annual Meals on Wheels fundraising gala, 6-11:30 p.m., Wedgewood Resort, 212 Wedgewood Drive, tickets $100 each, with cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, catered dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions, photo booth and more. For more information, contact Anna Jespersen at outreachfsc@alaska.net.
stage
“Death of a Salesman,” the Arthur Miller classic, directed by Heath Robertson, produced by Fairbanks Drama Association, 7:30 p.m., Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18, available online at AKtickets.com or at the box office one hour before showtime. Reservations can be made at 456-7529.
“Seussical, The Musical,” 2 p.m. 7 p.m., Oehring Auditorium at North Pole High School, 601 NPHS Blvd., $15 general admission, $10 students, military and seniors, performed by North Pole High School Theatre.
Sunday - 9
music/nightlife
Oscar Trivia, at the Boatel, 3368 Riverside Drive, 5 p.m., ages 21 and older, trivia highlighting the Oscars, winners will receive a gift bag just like at the Oscars.
Sunday Night Karaoke, hosted by Cherie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 8 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
stage
“Death of a Salesman,” the Arthur Miller classic, directed by Heath Robertson, produced by Fairbanks Drama Association, 2 p.m., Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18, available online at AKtickets.com or at the box office one hour before showtime. Reservations can be made at 456-7529.
Monday - 10
art
Artist Talk, with Sarah Manriquez, 7-8 p.m. Wandering Bear Gallery, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit B, talking about the photo project “Through Our Eyes,” talk also features “Through Our Eyes” founder Jason Williamson. Free, open to public. 371-2299
culinary
Mother Moose Storytime, for babies up to 23 months old and a parent or caregiver, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Winter Tales, hosted by Fairbanks Native Association, Johnson O’Malley and Tribal Home Visiting, 5:30-7 p.m., Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St., with Cris Hill, Luke Titus, Lorraine David and Princess Daazhraii Johnson. Free, open to public. 452-1648
music/nightlife
Magic Monday, card playing, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Tuesday - 11
dance
Argentine Tango Practice,class 7-8 p.m., practice 8-8:30 p.m., downstairs at Mary Siah Recreation Center, 805 14th Ave., $5 for practice, $10 per person per class. All ages welcome as well as singles and new dancers. For more information, see the Fairbanks Tango group page on Facebook.
family
Preschool Storytime, for 3 to 5 year olds, 10:30 a.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Mother Moose Storytime, for babies up to 23 months old and a parent or caregiver, 6:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
lecture
Science for Alaska,the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., Raven Landing Center, 1222 Cowles St., sponsored by the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Talks are free and open to the public. Call 474-7787 for more info. Today’s talk: “Not-So-Permanent Permafrost?” presented by Louise Farquharson.
music/nightlife
Peace Choir Rehearsals,6:45-8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4448 Pikes Landing Road, with Flynn Ludington, director, and Paul Krejci, pianist. All singers welcome, “creating a culture of peace through song.” 322-2521
Board Gang Game Night, starting at 7 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., free gaming time as well as tournaments and some prizes, games provided. Free, open to public, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Tuesday Night Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by Cherie. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Great Land Sounds, men’s barbershop chorus, 6:30 p.m. at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. There is no cost, and any man who likes to sing is welcome to try singing in four-part harmony. Email music.maker@live.com for more information.
Aurora Women’s Chorale, an all-female choir directed by Janice Trumbull, 7 p.m., rehearsing at University Park Bible Church, 3681 Sandvik, all voices and talents welcome. Email is allison2619@gmail.com or see www.aurorawomenschorale.org online.
Tuesday Movie Night, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 6.m. to close, ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Pioneer Park Pickers, 6:30-9 p.m., in Pioneer Park Hall in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, open to the public, jammers and audience welcome. 488-2225
Wednesday - 12
family
Preschool Storytime, for 3 to 5 year olds, 1:30 p.m., Noel Wien Library Berry Room, 1215 Cowles St., 459-1052.
Preschool Storytime, for 3 to 5 year olds, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration required. 488-6101
music/nightlife
Wednesday Night Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Open Mic Night, the longest-running open mic night in Fairbanks, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road. 9:30 p.m., ages 21 and older, no cover. 479-4646
Folk music, By Ice Jam, 7-10 p.m. at Pizza Hut, 89 College Road. 374-6045
Stage
Scott Silven, “Wonders at Dusk,” mysticism and illusions on stage at 7:30 p.m. at Palace Theatre in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, part of the Fairbanks Concert Association’s season. Tickets available online at fairbanksconcert.org.
Thursday - 13
family
Moother Moose Storytime, for babies and toddlers 23 months or younger, 11:15 a.m., North Pole Branch Library, 656 NPHS Blvd., no registration required. 488-6101
music/nightlife
Karaoke, at The Arctic Fox, 623 Old Steese Highway, 8 p.m. to closing, hosted by DJ Holly and DJ Angel. No cover charge, ages 21 and older. 374-2900
Thursday Night Karaoke, hosted by Cherie, at The Marlin, 3412 College Road, 9 p.m. no cover, ages 21 and older. 479-4646
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30 p.m. New voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net.
The Marlin, early Thursday concert series, 8 p.m., no cover, ages 21 and older, 3412 College Road. 479-4646