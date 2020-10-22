A community writing event is going public.
“Virtual CoW: A Time to Write Together While We’re Apart” will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday online via zoom. Cow stands for “Community of Writing.”
Normally held at Noel Wien Public Library, the writing seminar is shifting online because of the pandemic. The idea is to write and practice mindfulness, with opportunities to create music, blackout poems, use sounds as writing prompts, work on collaborative stories, or design a publication. The sessions are free and open to all ages from across Alaska.
Volunteers from Blossom House, UAF English Department, UAF College of Liberal Arts, Learning Inside Out Network, Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living, and members of the larger community designed the event and will come together to share a love of writing.
You can find the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85988858670, and go online to https://sites.google.com/alaska.edu/cow2020/welcome for more.
For more information, contact Sarah Stanley at 750-8978.