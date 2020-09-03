Perseverance Theatre has joined with three Alaska artists to curate and support a month-long, virtual art exhibit celebrating Black Alaska creatives.
Featuring singing, filmmaking, hip-hop, poetry, painting, photography, spoken word, jewelry-making and other forms of art, the exhibit is designed to share and uplift the work of Black Alaska artists, according to a news release from the Juneau-based theater.
The exhibit will begin Sept. 20 on Perseverance Theatre’s website and remain accessible for a month. It is free to access, open to the public, and supported by Perseverance Theatre’s social media, which will feature artist interviews and a curator panel. The curation of the project is led by Amable Rosa and M.C. MoHogani Magnetek, two Anchorage-based artists, and Alyssa Quintyne, a Fairbanks-based artist. Black Alaskan Art Matters is designed to cultivate and provide space for Black artistic styles and leadership in order to engage, uplift and highlight the Black voices of Alaska.
“One of the goals of Black Alaskan Art Matters is to amplify Black/African American artists, because historically we have been either outright denied access or all too often feel like we do not belong in any way, shape, or fashion,” Magnetek said in a release from the theater. “ Thus, we as curators are composing a project that is going to create space for Black voices as well as educate Alaska and the world about who we are as a people and as artists.”
Quintyne comes to the project as a visual artist, musician and political organizer. She earned her B.A in Political Science and Violin Performance in 2016 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and continues to use her organizing skills and passion to focus on communal advocacy, outreach, education, and empowerment. She has played the violin for 19 years, the harp for one year, and uses watercolor, ink and colored pencil to create visual art.
Magnetek is a feminist transgender African American woman and human rights activist. She is also a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and has earned degrees in anthropology, forensic death investigation, English and is currently completing her MFA in creative writing and literary arts at the University of Alaska Anchorage. As an artist, MoHagani works as a writer and spoken word performance artist.
Rosa is both a performer and community organizer. His mission through volunteering and community engagement is to create a more equal and inclusive community across Alaska. As a singer, dancer and actor, Rosa is a drag artist who goes by the name of Glenn Coco and has been featured onstage throughout the city of Anchorage.
“Ask yourself, when is the last time that you have ever been to or seen an event in Alaska that had all Black curators and creatives? I’ve seen ones with all white people, all Indigenous people, all people of color. I have personally never seen one that highlights Black creatives until now,” Quintyne said in the release. “Representation can bring about so much beauty and recognition, it is live-saving and life-changing.”
Black Alaskan Art Matters begins on Sept. 20 through the Perseverance Theatre website and on Perseverance Theatre’s social media accounts, and runs until Oct. 18. Visit www.ptalaska.org/home-2/baam for more information on the exhibit and www.ptalaska.org for more information on the theater.