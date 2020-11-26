Fairbanks comedy duo Jerry Evans and Glenner Anderson are doing it again: holding an ultra-safe, socially distanced, super fun, drive-in, pop-up comedy show.
On Friday, Evans and Anderson will once again be hanging off the ledge above the front door of Good Titrations, 506 Merhar Ave., cracking jokes and “freezing their butts off for a good cause” while the audience stays toasty warm in their vehicles in the parking lot. The event is free, but donations will be accepted for Santa’s Helpers.
Attendees are asked to show up between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. to get parked before showtime at 7 p.m. When you arrive, you can make a donation of any amount and will get a flyer with an FM frequency listed. Park facing the “stage” and tune your radio to that frequency, and get ready for some fun. If you laugh or appreciate something during the show, honk your horn and/or flash your lights. The first show like this that Evans put together a few weeks ago was a rousing success and he’s interested in doing more of them this winter, regardless of how low the temperature may go.
The show is for 21 and over and there will be adult language.