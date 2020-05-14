The Fairbanks branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has canceled this year’s home tour due to COVID-19 concerns.
For 47 years the local chapter has held its annual AAUW House Tour in July to raise money for its scholarship program. The funds support the national organization’s fellowship grants and provide local scholarships for Interior Alaska women who are upgrading their education, changing careers, reentering the work force after a break, or pursuing an advanced degree or certification.
In a letter to the News-Miner, the group says it hops to bring the tour back in 2021.