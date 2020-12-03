Theatre UAF is delving onto a new stage in its latest production, a streaming play that’s part theater, part television and part web production.
The show, “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” is a tweaked version of playwright Qui Nguyen’s work “She Kills Monsters,” which the author altered for digital production formats. Nguyen made the changes as the pandemic set into place, closing theaters across the world.
Those tweaks worked great for the University of Alaska Fairbanks theater department. The play, in its original stage version, was on their docket for next year. When Nguyen created a version of “Monsters” for this new digital era, the theater department bumped it up on their schedule. It goes online Friday and is available to stream for two weekends. Ticket and download information can be found at www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm.
For the cast, crew and the production team, it was a whole new theatrical world.
“It’s fascinating because it’s such a different world. It’s not theater, it’s not film, it’s something between the two,” said UAF theater professor Carrie Baker, who leads the university program and helped with the production.
To create the show, actors sent in audition tapes until director Tom Robenolt cast all the spots. Because it’s an online production, actors used their laptops, special apps, smartphones and desktop computers to shoot scenes, record in their homes and rehearse, sometimes spending hours upon hours online with Robenolt directing from Juneau. Eventually, all that footage made its way to Kade Mendelowitz, who also spent hours upon hours editing it together and creating digital animation. And because it is a play, the cast is still costumed and amply wields props — all of which were mailed from Fairbanks to cast members across Alaska and even some in the Lower 48.
It’s a lot of work, something the cast and crew did not anticipate.
“Tom was awesome and was like, sure, let’s do it — with none of us knowing what we were walking into,” Baker said.
And none of them did. Like a lot of us, they’ve used the online platform Zoom for meetings and to communicate. Now, they were using Zoom for a play, which was new ground.
“It’s tough,” Robenolt said. “It’s different. I had to adjust how I normally direct. There were lots of challenges. Normally, you get in the car, you go to the theater, you’re with the cast, socializing, rehearsing, then you take a break, then rehearse some more, then take a break, then the cast goes out to get a drink or goes home and gets notes. And you have all that energy going on. After one hour on Zoom, you’re more tired than ever. It was absolutely trial and error.”
The play tells the story of a teen, Agnes, who delves in a Dungeons & Dragons fantasy world created by her sister, who has passed away. The fantastical adventures allow Agnes to better know her sister and her life. Because the play has a fantasy world element, Mendelowitz took advantage of that to add computer animation to the production.
“It’s a pretty magical piece, which is always fun, especially for lighting design,” Mendelowitz said of the stage play. “Personally, I think this script is a little better than the original piece. Like I said, it’s magical, which as a designer is fun.”
That online world of teens playing fantasy role-playing games lent itself to Mendelowitz’s designs and creativity. He found himself digitally creating fantasy beasts and chat rooms, recreating on computer a version of what real-life chat functions look like. A dragon scene he created contains 1,852 frames of animation. When it comes to the number of hours he put in on editing, creating animation and scenes, and making visual effects, it’s huge, he said.
“I learned quite a bit, and I would equate this kind of like to TV shows that do live-to-tape,” Mendelowitz said. “That’s how we treated everything.”
The three — Baker, Robenolt and Mendelowitz — each said they’re more than pleased with the final product. On Tuesday, Robenolt got to see the final production in its entirety as a viewer would while watching from home on a laptop or television.
“I just watched the final version, it’s great,” he said. “Fairbanks should be proud of the local talent and to have such a hardworking team at UAF Theatre/Film.”
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-75.04 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.
If You Watch
What: “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realm,” written by Qui Nguyen, directed by Tom Robenolt
When: Available on demand Dec. 4, Dec. 5, Dec. 11, Dec. 12.
Where: Tickets available at www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm
Cost: $10 per viewing link
FYI: Should be considered rated PG-13 for language and some adult themes.
Cast
Narrator/Farrah the Fairy — Flyn Ludington
Tilly Evans — Emily Ross
Agnes Evans — Josie Adasiak
Chuck — Luke Williams
Vera — Paloma Polanco
Miles — Jared Olin
Kaliope/Kelly — Melissa Buchta
Lilith/Lilly — Melia Hackney
Orcus/Ronnie — Charles Wolgemuth
The Great Mage Steve — Zachary Mason
Evil Tina — Miranda Reynolds
Evil Gabbi — Sarah Wallace
Crew and Production
Director — Tom Robenolt
Producer/ casting associate — Carrie Baker
Scenographer and Animation/Visual Effects Designer — Kade Mendelowitz
Costume designer — Amanda Casterline
Props designer — Adam Gillette
Sound designer — Flyn Ludington
Video editor — Kade Mendelowitz
Assistant video editors — Maya Salganek, Mahala Gale
Assistant scenography — Maya Salganek
Stage manager — Mike Kampen
Assistant stage managers — Steven Anderson, Jared Olin
Scene shop manager — Adam Gillette
Costume shop manager — Stephanie Rivet