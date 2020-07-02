The UAF Nanook Rendezvous is going virtual for 2020. Everyone is welcome to join a week’s worth of activities July 13-18 during Golden Days in Fairbanks. There will be daily events and activities open to all alumni, students, staff and supporters. You can share your #NanookNation pride on social media for a chance to win prizes sponsored by the UAF Alumni Association
On July 13, visit the UAF Facebook page to get motivated with workouts from Alaska Nanooks hockey, women’s basketball and ski coaches. Meet Nanook student athletes and find out how they are getting ready for the coming season.
On July 14, folks can participate in a treasure hunt to find UAF-related items in their neighborhood. The UAF Alumni Association is sponsoring prizes for items shared on social media using the hashtag “blue and gold.”
On July 15, visit the UAF Facebook page for a virtual tour of the Georgeson Botanical Gardens.
July 16 will be a day of giving back. Use the hashtag #NiceNooks and do something nice for a neighbor. Participants can pick up trash, make a donation or volunteer for a good cause and share a photo on social media to be entered in a drawing for prizes from the UAF Alumni Association.
On July 17, local alumni-owned and operated businesses are offering blue and gold-themed menu items, along with Nanook Nation stickers and pins.
All events are free and virtual. There is no registration required. All details are listed on the alumni website uaf.edu/alumni.