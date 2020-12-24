The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host the Fairbanks Curling Lions’ 31st annual Sparktacular celebration on Dec. 31. Fireworks will be launched from UAF’s West Ridge starting at 8 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, most UAF buildings will be closed during the fireworks display. Masks are required indoors on campus and must be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
University fire and police departments will begin closing roads and ski trails near the staging area at about 7 p.m. Alaska Railroad trains travel through the area, and pedestrians and snowmachine riders are asked to stay clear of the tracks. Personal fireworks, drones and sky lanterns are prohibited.
The Sparktacular event is organized by Mike Thomas, owner of University Chevron. It is sponsored by the following Fairbanks community groups and businesses: University Chevron, Dunlap Insurance Agency, Napa Auto Parts, University of Alaska Fairbanks, KTVF Channel 11, KXDF CBS 13, KFXF Channel 7, Mt. McKinley Bank, Sani-Can, Inc., Interior Towing and Salvage, Napa AutoCare Centers, Gas & Diesel Doctor, Playwright Marketing, The Spur, Monkey Wrench Mechanical and Interior Baseball Lions.
A map of the Sparktacular site is available at bit.ly/uaf1222201.