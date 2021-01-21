The University of Alaska Fairbanks Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning will host a virtual Healthy Living Forum at 7 p.m. today to give a COVID-19 vaccine update.
“COVID Vaccination Update: When will I get mine and will it work?” is a WINTERmester edition of the Healthy Living Lecture Series sponsored by Foundation Health Partners. Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, and Dr. Angie Ramirez, Foundation Health Partners chief medical officer, will be presenters. The forum will be moderated by Mike Powers, the former CEO at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and former interim chancellor at UAF.
Questions may be submitted ahead of the forum at bit.ly/AKvax and can also be submitted during the forum. To watch, go to https://media.uaf.edu. For those who are unable to watch live, the forum will be recorded and posted on the Summer Sessions website at www.uaf.edu/summer.
For questions or more information, contact Summer Sessions at 474-7021 or summer@alaska.edu.