The University of Alaska Fairbanks, in partnership with the nonprofit UAF Alumni Association, is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Alumnus Award and William R. Cashen Service Award.
Honorees are selected by a committee of alumni, past recipients and members of UAF’s leadership team. Both awards will be presented on Feb. 6, 2021, at the Blue and Gold Celebration, UAF’s signature event honoring donors, faculty and alumni. The event will be held online this year.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award was first presented in 1962 and continues to recognize living graduates of UAF. One alumnus or alumna is selected for the award annually based on specific meritorious service on behalf of UAF, distinguished accomplishments in business and professional life, and distinguished human service in community affairs. Only UAF alumni are eligible to receive the honor, but anyone can nominate.
The William R. Cashen Service Award is named after the late Willam R. “Bill” Cashen, a member of the class of 1937 and a former alumni director, professor and public servant. Cashen, the author of “Farthest North College President,” set an example for service to the university and its alumni association. This award is designed to inspire all those associated with UAF. Alumni and nonalumni alike qualify for the award.
Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 30. Nomination forms may be submitted online at https://uaf.edu/alumni/get-involved/awards-scholarships/nominate.php.
For more information, call the UAF alumni office at 474-7081.