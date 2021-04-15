The music department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is keeping vocal performance — and a little bit of theater — alive and on stage this weekend, even with a pandemic hiding in the shadows.
The UAF Opera Workshop Ensemble is presenting "An Evening of Gilbert & Sullivan," a free livestreamed event featuring vocal students taught by Dr. Jaunelle Celaire. It's a little bit theater, a little bit opera, and all the wit of the classic duo of Gilbert and Sullivan. The livestreamed event starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and you can watch it online at www.facebook.com/uafmusicdpt or media.uaf.edu.
"It was basically the closest thing to musical theater for these kids, and it was fun. These kids had a blast," Celaire said of the group of eight students performing songs from such classics as "The Mikado," "Pirates of Penzance," "H.M.S. Pinafore" and "The Gondoliers," among other popular Gilbert and Sullivan productions. W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan are a Victorian-era comedic duo who wrote 14 productions that often poked fun at the stiff upper crust image of proper and polite British society. The works they created are sung in English and are still wildly popular today.
"They couldn't be more giddy," Celaire said of the singers performing in costumes, which were designed by Fairbanks theater veteran Theresa Reed. Lorna Eder is accompanying the group on piano.
The show is prerecorded and runs 57 minutes with an almost 13-minute intermission that includes Gilbert and Sullivan trivia and some question-and-answer segments for audience engagement.
It's not the first time the ensemble has taken to an online venue to perform. At Christmas, the group recorded holiday songs that were shared with senior centers and retirement homes across the nation as Covid-19 prohibited so many from leaving their houses. That's part of the reason for the Gilbert and Sullivan show, Celaire said, to keep offering music and performance during the pandemic.
"The cool thing about that is all of the music is online," she said. "We're making this work."
The music was chosen in July 2019 with rehearsals starting in fall 2019 and blocking and staging running from November 2019 to March 2020 — right when Covid hit the United States and shut down much of the world. Determined not to let the performance fade, The Celaire Studio — the name of Jaunelle Celaire's music student ensemble — applied for a grant in fall 2020 which was a proposal to film the performance to use as a recruiting tool for the university's music department. That is what led to Sunday night's virtual performance.
"Music is supposed to be enjoyed and interpreted," Celaire said. "I just want to bring this Fairbanks community together again and be entertained. This pandemic has everyone in a state of something emotionally, good or bad, happy or sad. We want to make them smile through music and make it accessible.”
If You Go
What: "An Evening of Gilbert & Sullivan" presented by UAF Opera Workshop Ensemble
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18
Where: Streamed online at www.facebook.com/uafmusicdpt or media.uaf.edu.
Cost: Free