The University of Alaska Fairbanks will present lectures and music performances this summer, made available for viewing at KUAC UATV 9.4 and online.
UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning will present about 40 events throughout the summer. The series’ events have been held at various UAF venues in previous years. This summer’s lectures and concerts will be broadcast and available online at www.uaf.edu/summer/events due to campus restrictions.
The Healthy Living lecture series is 7 p.m. Tuesdays. It will feature experts and specialists discussing medical issues.
The Discover Alaska lecture series will be at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, providing a view of Alaska through the eyes of experts in their fields.
The Music in the Garden music series will be at 7 p.m. Thursdays starting today. Filmed at UAF’s Georgeson Botanical Gardens, the concerts feature Alaska musicians.
The Down Memory Lane lecture series will be at 7 p.m. Mondays. Emeriti faculty will share memories and highlights from their careers at UAF. The series will be available only at www.uaf.edu/summer/events.
For schedule updates and more information, go to www.uaf.edu/summer/events or call 474-7021.