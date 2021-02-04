The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute will host a series of free virtual public talks on topics that include measuring the aurora, monitoring whale populations with unmanned aircraft and participating in the largest Arctic expedition in history.
The 2021 Science for Alaska Lecture Series runs through March 9. Lectures start at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on Zoom and will be streamed live to the UAF and Geophysical Institute Facebook pages. Presenters will answer questions after each talk.
For 29 years, the Geophysical Institute has hosted the lecture series as one of its largest public outreach efforts. The series brings current scientific research to Alaskans in an event that pools knowledge from scientists with expertise across the state. Lectures will be recorded and shared online, as well as on DVDs accessible through the Alaska library system.
The 2021 lectures and dates are:
• Feb. 9: “Beyond the Lights: Measuring the Magnetic Aurora,” Carl Tape, associate professor, and Don Hampton, research associate professor, UAF
• Feb. 16: “Venus, Volcanoes and More: UAF Graduate Student Research Stories,” UAF graduate students
• Feb. 23: “Tectonic Social Distancing Along the Denali Fault,” Sean Regan, assistant professor, UAF
• March 2: “Whale Watchers: Novel Uses for Unmanned Aircraft,” the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration team, UAF
• March 9: “Firewatch: Fire Landscapes from Air and Space,” Christine Waigl, postdoctoral researcher, and Jennifer Delamere, research associate professor, UAF
For registration and other information, including videos of previous talks, visit bit.ly/3iMGjd4 or the Geophysical Institute Facebook page.
The 2021 Science for Alaska Lecture Series is sponsored by Lifewater Engineering and Class 5 Boatworks, the Alaska National Science Foundation Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, the NASA Space Science Education Consortium and the Geophysical Institute.