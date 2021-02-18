The University of Alaska Museum of the North is offering spring-themed activity packets for families.
Activity packets feature a variety of hands-on activities and explorations. Packets contain materials for up to two children and may be used by larger families with simple at-home additions. Packets connect to museum collections, and all activities are spring-themed.
Activity packets are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and must be reserved by Feb. 22. Activity packets cost $20 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers. With the addition of a family museum admission pass, the cost is $40 for museum members and $45 for nonmembers.
More information is available at bit.ly/museumpackets, www.uaf.edu/museum or 474-7505.