The University of Alaska Museum of the North is offering activity packets to make the winter break full of discovery.
Activity packets featuring a variety of hands-on activities and explorations for families are available for purchase. Packets contain materials for up to two children and may be used by larger families with simple at-home additions. Winter packets connect to museum collections and all activities are winter themed.
Choose between activity packet only or activity packet and family museum admission pass. Reserve an activity packet by Dec. 11, offered on a first-come first-served basis. For costs and more information, visit bit.ly/museumwinter.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.