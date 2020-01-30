United States Artists has named its 2020 USA Fellows, which includes two Alaska artists, Delores Churchill and Lani Strong Hotch. They are among the 50 artists across 10 disciplines who each received a $50,000 cash award to honor creative accomplishments and support their artistic and professional development.
Diane Kaplan, president and CEO of Rasmuson Foundation, is on the board of US Artists. Rasmuson Foundation, a founding member of the organization, has supported US Artists with more than $2 million in awards since 2004. Most of that has been directed to the fellowship endowment. With the two new awards, 15 Alaskans have received the prestigious national fellowships.
Hotch, of Klukwan, first began weaving when she was 17, inspired by her family’s weaving history and the desire to keep her Native Tlingit culture alive. She is skilled in weaving and textiles, making bags, leggings, headdresses, dance bibs, button blankets and other regalia. Hotch worked with students at Klukwan School teaching Tlingit language, cultural arts, Alaska Native history and subsistence skills. In addition to weaving, Hotch makes beaded jewelry and enjoys incorporating weaving patterns into her beadwork. She is a 2010 Rasmuson Foundation Individual Artist Award recipient.
Churchill, of Ketchikan, began learning traditional Tsimshian weaving in 1972 from her mother, Selina Peratovich, and master weavers Flora Matthew and Brenda White. She is a renowned basket weaver, a recipient of multiple awards with multiple exhibitions to her name. Churchill has taught basketry and basket design at the University of Alaska Southeast, across the United States and in Europe. Her expertise is sought all over the country for lectures, demonstrations and workshops. Churchill has taught multiple apprentices, helping to keep her art form and the Northwest Coast culture alive. She is a 2006 Rasmuson Foundation Distinguished Artist and a 2018 Individual Artist Award recipient.