A Juneau theater company is going online to celebrate Black Alaskan artists.
Perseverance Theatre, known normally for its stage work, is expanding its reach in a virtual event called Black Alaskan Art Matters. The idea is to showcase the work of Black creatives in Alaska, whose works often go unseen when compared to white counterpoints.
The monthlong event features singing, filmmaking, hip-hop, poetry, painting, photography, spoken word events, jewelry making and other forms of creative expression. The idea for an online art show formed this summer as nationwide quarantines intersected with protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, the Black Minnesota man who died May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for seven minutes. Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This project is one of a number of things that our organization is doing in response to the nationwide protests,” Irene Martinko, artistic fellow with Perseverance Theatre, said. “We hope to continue our work on antiracism both in what we present and within our own company’s culture, and our work on decolonizing our space and our organization. It’s definitely a process and requires commitment and we are honored to be able to follow the leadership of the curation team of this project.”
To get the project running, the theater sought out curators from across the state, eventually choosing Alyssa Quintyne of Fairbanks and Amable Rosa and M.C. MaHogani Magnetek of Anchorage to lead the online show. Their job is to act as moderators of sorts between the public and the artists.
Quintyne is an artist, advocate and organizer known throughout the Fairbanks community. Rosa is a performer, singer, dancer, drag artist and community organizer. Magnetek is an artist, writer and spoken word performer and transgender and human rights activist.
Quintyne’s involvement came easily — “Simply because Black Alaskan Art Matters,” she said as to why she got involved.
“We have a representation and access gap for Black creatives to truly participate in our artistic spaces, here in the Interior and in Alaska,” she said. “I have seen shows where it is nothing but white creatives, Indigenous creatives or pretty much all creatives — but never an all Black show. Even trying to research Black artists here in Alaska turns up empty. There is a huge community of Black creatives right here in Fairbanks, and yet who is being asked to paint murals downtown? Who is being highlighted by the Bear Gallery, FAA, Wall Street, Chamber of Commerce? What galleries and venues are owned by Black, Indigenous and other people of color? Who is being asked to juror shows or teach art and art history about their cultures? And why?”
It’s the space itself, she went on to say, that is valuable — creating an environment to connect, share, heal, learn and work together to understand realities.
“It gives others that are like us a moment to feel seen, to heal, to be inspired and rejuvenated,” Quintyne said. “And that is so, so important to intentionally create those spaces. Especially for Black, Indigenous and people of color who rarely have that opportunity. This will be a first, at least that I have seen, for our state. So this hopefully will create the opportunity to really reflect and create an artistic community statewide that is truly equitable, accessible and inclusive.”
The show opens Sunday through Perseverance’s website, www.ptalaska.org/home-2/baam, and will remain online for a month. There are 11-12 artists lined up for the show, which will also be promoted on the theater’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
As Perseverance dug into and planned the project, it struck them how many artists remained off the grid.
“One of the things we discovered was we realized how many people didn’t have an opportunity to share their work,” Martinko said. “Being able to offer an opportunity to have their works seen is an exciting thing. It puts people in touch with the artists and exposes their work.”
For Quintyne, it’s hopefully a starting place for more exhibits and events showcasing under-represented Alaska works.
“Myself and the curators truly hope that this will spark not only that representative and celebratory space, but conversations and plans on how all of us can create more projects and events like this moving forward,” she said.
There are 11-12 artists lined up for the show, which will also be promoted on the theater's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Every artist who has submitted their work has offered their Venmo, CashApp or PayPal information that the theater will be including in the exhibit to encourage patrons to contribute. There are also artists who have specified charitable causes that they are asking people to donate to rather than an individual money transfer account. One of those charitable organizations is the organization called Unmasking Brain Injury.