What better way to celebrate the end of a pandemic lockdown than with some goat yoga? That’s exactly what Trax Yoga did on May 30.
Two sessions of 50 yogis practiced for an hour, laughing and petting goats in between down dogs and squats.
It was far from a typical, quiet yoga class with everyone focusing on their postures. As the animals trotted from mat to mat people stopped holding a pose to cuddle and feed them, with much excitement and exclamations of delight, along with a hefty portion of selfie taking.
“Baby goat yoga is a thing. It’s so fun,” Trax owner Mike Hajdukovich said.
A similar event, held last summer as a benefit for 4-H clubs, was attended by 200 people. When Trax opened the registration for the recent event, it sold out in an hour, so a second session was added.
“People are ready to get out,” Hajdukovich said.
This round was a test and since it went so well, he’s hoping to add more like it.
“It’s nice to be outside and forget the new world worries,” he said.
Hajdukovich reopened the yoga studio Monday but is limiting the number of people per class. On nice days, Trax will have outdoor classes in a small field behind the building.
“We’re lucky to have this field; we can do popup classes,” Hajdukovich said.
When the studio closed March 17 due to the COVID-19 crisis and state mandates, Trax began offering virtual classes. “Dee Gard and the staff adapted quickly to the online world,” Hajdukovich said. “It was a real bonus in a time of change.”
But he was thrilled to see people on Saturday and get to teach a live class again. Inviting the goats just made it more fun, he said.
Goat owner Jenney Hughes brought 11 kids (baby goats) and four adult animals to the yoga class.
“It’s fun,” she said. “I get to share the fun with everyone.”
Throughout the class, children scattered grain on yoga mats to attract the animals to interact with the people.
Kirsten Dick had done goat yoga in Arizona and was willing to pay $20 to do it again. “It’s the best thing you could do,” she said. “Get outside and have some laughs.”
Jabrai Trueluck said he attended because his wife signed up the whole family. “I like getting out and about, especially if it’s fitness,” he said.
Lisa Wright Currie said she has been missing being able to practice yoga with others these past few months.
“I’ll do anything to do yoga,” she said. “The goats make it more attractive than ever.”
