It was when I, probably wild-eyed, turned my phone around to show a very nice Walmart clerk that the website showed the PlayStation 5 was in stock that I realized things had long gotten out of hand.
“Sir, I’m sorry but the website is wrong. The app is correct,” she said in a patient and helpful tone that I did not at all deserve. “We’re not selling the PS5 in stores, only online.”
It was a conversation that she — and just about every clerk working in an electronics department — have had several times before and will have several times again as gamers hunt for the hard-to-find next-generation console just about anywhere they might be.
I called another Walmart just to be sure.
In the two weeks since its release, I’ve spent much more time than I’d like to admit camping out on websites for the opportunity to buy one of these $500 consoles, got my hopes up over unfounded rumors and spent a fair bit of time wondering whether I should just give into the scalpers to bring this whole thing to an end.
This isn’t a review of the PlayStation 5. It’s a review of what it’s like to hunt for a PlayStation 5.
Let me preface this by saying that I like the hunt for a hard-to-find gadget.
Running around town to look for the latest gadget, game or thingamabob has been a long-running tradition for my brothers and I, going all the way back to looking for Pokémon cards, the PlayStation 3, “Guitar Hero,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” and several other long-forgotten gizmos.
There was always a feeling that if we just looked hard enough, we would find what we were looking for. It was a treasure hunt with many hours spent in driving around in my parent’s tan minivan.
The pandemic — and not to mention being in my 30s — has certainly put a damper on things. Checking every store just in case doesn’t seem all that responsible and I certainly don’t want to have to admit that I got covid looking for a video game console.
It’s a consideration, too, for the stores that have pushed nearly all their console sales online, which introduces new and daunting competition: Bots that scoop up consoles faster than you can hit refresh.
It’s here that I’ll say that console hunting has taken a serious step back since the mid-2000s.
Trying to buy a console from one of the several times that Walmart or pretty much any other online retailer has put them up for sale online has been an utterly disappointing experience, filled with crashing websites and vanishing stock. Worst of all, these drops seems to take as much as 30 minutes to finally realize that you, once again, came up short.
It was about a week into the hunt that I started to consider forking over the premium asked for by scalpers, which starts at about $800. I even talked to a few guys on Craigslist about it, some who ended up selling theirs for more than $1,000.
I couldn’t bring myself to do it, especially knowing that, perhaps, another chance to buy a console at list price could be right around the corner. And, besides, I asked myself, what exactly is the rush?
Between my consoles and my PC, I already have a load of games to play and the online hunt was not only wasting my time but making me feel stressed out and frustrated. No matter the amount of searching my brother and I did, it seemed like the bots were faster.
So, this last weekend, we resigned ourselves to occasionally looking but being prepared to wait for a few weeks or months to finally secure one of these consoles. And we’d spend the time saved playing games.
But then, around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, I got a notification: They’re in stock at Best Buy.
So, I guess it’s not that bad after all.
Why not an Xbox?
Well, first of all, they’re just about as sold out as the PS5 has been.
But, honestly, if you’re going to go with a single console in the next generation, it’s hard not to recommend an Xbox purely on its access to the stellar Xbox Game Pass service that packages access to online multiplayer with a incredibly deep catalog of free games playable on Xbox consoles, PC and even stream-able to Android phones.
PlayStation’s online service also comes with access to a catalog of great games but it’s far smaller and less frequently updated. PlayStation’s big selling point this generation is Sony’s first-party games like “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “Demon’s Souls.”
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.