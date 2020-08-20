Theatre UAF is moving forward with its stage productions, announcing auditions for an upcoming virtual theater performance.
Self-taped auditions for the online production "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms," written by Qui Nguyen, need to be submitted to the theater and film department by Aug. 31. The department officially announced the auditions this week.
Led by guest director Tom Robenolt, "She Kills Monsters" tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge, the release states.
The production will be presented online via Zoom in November.
Actors are asked to self-tape their audition on their cell phone or computer and upload it to the audition application or send a private video link (YouTube, Vimeo, ect) to acasterl@alaska.edu by 9 a.m. Aug. 31. The audition application can be found online at forms.gle/PLr8hduQiyp6Cdei8. Fairbanks community members and UAF students are encouraged to audition.
Actors should read the full script and audition sides which are available in digital form only.
Rehearsals are Sept. 8 through Nov. 12, and performances are Nov. 13, 14, 20 and 21.
Actors of all ethnicities and gender identities are encouraged to audition, and actors may play more than one character.
For more information, contact Mandy Casterline, department coordinator, at 474-6590 or by email at acasterl@alaska.edu.