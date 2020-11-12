Live theater in Alaska is back. Sort of. The theater may look like a living room and the usher may be a cat who wants to steal your seat but click on the link for Perseverance Theatre’s “The Spirit of the Valley,” presented by Juneau Radio Center, and you will be entertained with a visually impressive virtual world that revels in this new format. And you can eat all the crinkly wrapped candy you want.
Using exquisite paintings as Zoom backdrops to establish scenery, the cast performs together despite being spread out all over the country. It is a true feat by writer and director Frank Henry Kaash Katasse.
Anyone who has hosted a virtual meeting can understand the logistical complications of just getting everyone unmuted, let alone having perfect blocking and accurate sightlines. Katasse had performers hide behind virtual rocks and stand from nests in trees, giving the impression that the performers share one stage. Aside from a few technical difficulties, the whole production came off as logistically flawless. It is an impressive accomplishment that should be lauded for its creativity and technical know-how.
The audience is treated to pre-show events informing us about Tlingit culture and acknowledging the unceded lands where Perseverance Theatre is located. Aak’w Kwaan is the territory currently known as Douglas and Juneau. The story itself is a celebration of Tlingit culture and storytelling.
Incorporating Tlingit language and symbols with pop culture, Katasse has created a delightfully irreverent story with a message of responsibility in maintaining our land, Haa Aaní. A Storyteller (Erin Tripp) leads us into the world of twins Kaash and Shaa (Shayna Jackson and Jill Kaasteen Meserve) and their family at fish camp. They are separated from their parents and each other as they are transported to a world where the land they love has been depleted.
As they interact with a Bear (Samantha Bowling) an Eagle (Jake Waid), a Raven (Skyler Ray-Benson Davis) and Wolves (Kholan Studi), they learn more about how each animal cares for the valley, and the role humans play in its destruction. The sisters enter on a journey to find the spirit of the valley to be reunited with their parents and help to save their land.
Nobu Koch (graphic designer) creates such beauty in the Zoom backdrops and visual effects. Showing the imagery of a depleted world and watching the perfect movement of the northern lights, seen even in daytime, creates the visual reality that connects us in our living room to the play as if we were in an audience sharing the same space.
As a writer, Katasse has a talent for creating humor that children of all ages can enjoy. Everything from using the onomatopoeic effects from the Batman TV show with Tlingit words, to naming an eaglet Don Henley, and heavily referencing Eagles song lyrics. “Desperado” though he may be, Katasse should be commended for his puns and not be pun-ished. As Raven (Skyler Ray-Benson Davis) puts it, it is not a bird-den. It is all part of a delightful evening at the theater.
By celebrating culture, giving us a message of responsibility and making us laugh during a difficult year, “The Spirit of the Valley” unites us in our appreciation of the land and the art form we love, and that does get us to “The Heart of the Matter.” Gunalchéesh.
“The Spirit of the Valley” will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. Sunday. More information can be found at www.ptalaska.org.
Scott Wiser is a freelance writer who covers theater.